Marit Bjoergen’s doping explanations seem to be true. But there is a reason not to believe her

“Marit Bjoergen tested positive after the 2017 World Cup” – with such headlines the ski media woke up on October 12, 2021. One day was not enough until the 13th – 13th October five years ago, another top skier from Norway, Teresa Johaug, was caught doping, who is still breaking her rivals at a distance and is preparing to finally take personal Olympic gold.

Bjoergen, 41, an eight-time Olympic champion and an 18-time world champion, has already retired from the national team and has released her autobiography “The Heart of a Winner”. In the book, she spoke frankly about the positive doping test, which she passed after the 2017 World Cup in Lahti, a super tournament with four gold medals.

Urinalysis showed traces of 19-norandrosterone, which is on the WADA banned list. This drug is a metabolite of nandrolone, an anabolic androgenic steroid. But the FIS closed the case without publicity, and everything became known only in 2021.

Ski race Bjoergen passed a positive doping test after the 2017 World Cup 5 HOURS AGO

Why was Bjoergen acquitted?

During the World Cup, Bjoergen took Primolut-N, approved for use and used to shift the menstrual cycle.

Marit Bjorgen at the 2017 World Cup Photo: Getty Images

According to team doctor Petter Ohlberg, the concentration of the steroid was high due to dehydration during the 30-kilometer marathon. Norethisterone, which is part of Primolut-N, is converted in the body and excreted in the urine as the steroid 19-norandrosterone.

“I was not prepared for the drug to test positive for doping,” Olberg said. – The prescription was prescribed by another doctor, but I was with her at all the drug tests in Lahti and I knew that she indicated this drug. This is the first time I’ve heard that he can give such a reaction. “

Bjoergen and her doctor spent three days compiling explanations for the FIS, and then waited two weeks for a response. The reaction of the International Federation reassured the illustrious athlete – it was stated that Marit’s arguments coincided with the conclusion of the laboratory, and the investigation was completed. The doping case was not even opened, and nothing was leaked to the media.

Can you believe the explanations of the Norwegian?

Norwegian skiers and doping are a trigger in the Russian media space and among Russian fans, who are sure that all winter roads from this country take illegal drugs. Of course, the story of Bjoergen is another point in the evidence base that forms a negative opinion about the Norwegians.

But out of context, her explanations seem to be true. Steroid-androgen (androgen is the common collective name for a group of steroid male sex hormones), the planned shift in the female cycle – the explanations are linked, in contrast to the confused arguments of Johaug, in whose version about the lip cream there were too many white spots.

Teresa Johaug Photo: Imago

Bjoergen herself perfectly voiced the reason for doubts: “This call was horrible. Earlier there were doping cases of Martin Jonsrud Sundby and Teresa Johaug, and it seemed to me that this was impossible. “

Sundby was caught on an asthma drug overdose in January 2015, but it was only in July 2016 that it leaked to the media – FIS also closed the case, and WADA could not stand it and filed an appeal. Johaug passed a positive doping test in October, and the shadow of doping contempt loomed over the Norwegian national team like never before. By the way, at the same time, the ski world was actively discussing the use of anti-asthma drugs by Scandinavians without reference.

Bjorgen is hindered by the information background of the 2016/17 season – more than ever anti-Norwegian. And coincidences. Perhaps she should have kept the revelations to herself, or at least postponed them so that the team preparing for the Olympic season would not be asked unnecessary unpleasant questions. But her explanations do not seem to be untrue.

Subscribe to the country’s main telegram channel about skiing

Bjoergen passed a positive doping test after the 2017 World Cup

Tour de Ski “He’s very smart and cold-blooded.” Great Bjorgen respects Bolshunov 04/01/2021 at 06:56