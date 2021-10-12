“Match TV” became aware of the details of the contract Valery Karpin

The quote of the head of the Russian Football Union, Alexander Dyukov, about the new contract of the head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin could be misinterpreted.

We will remind, after the victory of the Russians in Maribor over Slovenia (2: 1) in the selection for the World Cup 2022 Dyukov said: “If the team is in the play-offs, the agreement will be extended.”

An important clarification: the agreement will be extended until the play-offs if we need these play-offs. If the national team goes directly to the World Cup, then negotiations on a long-term extension will be held with a specialist… That is, according to Match TV, Karpin’s new contract will not be extended for a long period until the end of the qualifying cycle for Russia. It will be valid only during the play-off matches for the right to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in the event that the national team takes second place in qualifying group N.

The decision on the possible signing of a long-term contract will be made only after the end of the qualifying cycle for the Russian national team.

The current agreement of the specialist with the RFU is calculated until December 31, 2021.

In eight rounds, the Russians scored 19 points and topped the group H standings, ahead of second-placed Croatia by two points.

