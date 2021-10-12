Matt Damon commented on the romance of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Actor Matt Damon is Ben Affleck’s best friend, who, of course, knew about the resumed romance of the “Batman” star with Jennifer Lopez and long before the official confirmation from the couple. However, until recently, in an interview, he tried to laugh it off about this, and now openly says that he is happy for his friends.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck (Photo: Angela Weiss / Getty Images)

In a recent conversation with Extra, Damon spoke warmly of Ben and Jennifer’s romance: “I’m so happy for it. He is the best. He deserves every happiness in the world. I’m glad for both of them. “

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (Photo: @jlo)

The relationship of the stars really seems to be perfect. Many are eagerly awaiting an early engagement, but according to a Daily Mail source, the couple does not yet see the point in taking this step. And although J. Lo is “completely absorbed” in the relationship with Ben, unfortunately for many fans of the couple, she does not plan to marry him anytime soon.

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini (photo: @leahremini)

The fact is that they are no longer as young as they were almost 20 years ago when Affleck first proposed to Lopez. Both had families and already have children: “They link their lives and families and don’t feel the need to get engaged yet. They were both married and do not see the need for this. They are both very neat in their relationship, and Ben worships in front of Jennifer, ”added the insider.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Photo: legion-media

Recall that Matt Damon and Ben Affleck met back in the 80s and have become best friends ever since. Their duo became truly stellar after writing the screenplay for the 1997 film Good Will Hunting, in which they also starred.