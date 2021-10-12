Media: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West decided to divorce

https://ria.ru/20210106/razvod-1592096511.html
MOSCOW, January 6 – RIA Novosti. American reality TV star Kim Kardashian and musician Kanye West have decided to divorce after six years of marriage, reports Page Six, citing sources. According to the publication, multiple sources say the couple’s divorce is “inevitable.” The socialite has already stopped wearing the wedding ring, and the rapper spent all the holidays in his house in Wyoming, and not with the Kardashian family. It is noted that the main point of dispute in the couple’s divorce may be their home in Calabasas, on which they spent about 60 million in total. dollars. Kardashian wants the house to remain for her and the children. Sources note that this is not the first time that there is talk of a couple’s divorce, but this time, according to them, “everything is much more serious.” Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got married in 2014 year. The couple are raising four children. For the Kardashians, this divorce could be the third.
“Kim has hired (celebrity divorce lawyer) Laura Wesser, and they (Kardashian and West) are negotiating a settlement,” the newspaper quoted an informed source as saying.
According to the newspaper, numerous sources report that the couple’s divorce is “inevitable.” The socialite has already stopped wearing a wedding ring, and the rapper spent all the holidays at his home in Wyoming, and not with the Kardashian family.
It is noted that the main subject of the dispute in the couple’s divorce may be their home in Calabasas, on which they spent about $ 60 million in total. Kardashian wants the house to remain for her and the children.
Sources note that this is not the first time that there is talk about the couple’s divorce, but this time, according to them, “everything is much more serious.”
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got married in 2014. The couple are raising four children. For the Kardashians, this divorce could be the third.
