https://ria.ru/20210106/razvod-1592096511.html

Media: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West decided to divorce

Media: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West decided to divorce – Russia news today

Media: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West decided to divorce

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian and musician Kanye West decided to divorce after six years of marriage, reports Page Six, citing sources. RIA Novosti, 06.01.2021

2021-01-06T05: 27

2021-01-06T05: 27

2021-01-06T05: 42

culture

in the world

USA

kimberly kardashian

kanye west

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/133757/90/1337579013_0:2000:1126_1920x0_80_0_0_981b3393893307baeb2b53c70a51848a.jpg

MOSCOW, January 6 – RIA Novosti. American reality TV star Kim Kardashian and musician Kanye West have decided to divorce after six years of marriage, reports Page Six, citing sources. According to the publication, multiple sources say the couple’s divorce is “inevitable.” The socialite has already stopped wearing the wedding ring, and the rapper spent all the holidays in his house in Wyoming, and not with the Kardashian family. It is noted that the main point of dispute in the couple’s divorce may be their home in Calabasas, on which they spent about 60 million in total. dollars. Kardashian wants the house to remain for her and the children. Sources note that this is not the first time that there is talk of a couple’s divorce, but this time, according to them, “everything is much more serious.” Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got married in 2014 year. The couple are raising four children. For the Kardashians, this divorce could be the third.

https://ria.ru/20201222/kardashyan-1590368789.html

USA

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/133757/90/1337579013_225-0:2000:1331_1920x0_80_0_0_5215b8ede7473601cb965fbbf68760a1.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, usa, kimberly kardashian, kanye west