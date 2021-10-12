Medvedeva revealed plans for the Beijing Olympics

Russian figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva has announced that she will not go to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. On the air of the program “Daring cooking with Laysan” Medvedeva also speculated about the continuation of her sports career.
“This season I’m not going 100%. I have already decided for myself that this season it is not even worth trying to do something. I won’t talk about injuries for the millionth time, but they play the main role in my decision. At the Olympics, I should be expected only as the ambassador of the Russian national team, ”the figure skater admitted.
When asked about the end of her sports career, Medvedeva did not give a clear answer.
“For many people, a retirement announcement is synonymous with death. I haven’t left the ice yet. If during the competition period I went out on the ice 8-10 times, now I have already skated 48 performances. I get pleasure from this, because there are no marks, strict judging. ”
At the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, Medvedeva became a two-time silver winner in the singles and team programs. At the end of the Olympic Games, the athlete left figure skating coach Eteri Tutberidze. Under her leadership, the skater has been practicing since the age of seven. Medvedeva left for Canada, continuing training with specialist Brian Orser. In September 2020, the skater returned to Tutberidze.
“Now we are on good terms with my coach. Everything that happened after the Olympics should not be voiced – these are personal matters. But it’s okay now. We skate in the stadium, talk, see each other, everything is fine. ”
The Tutberidze School was attended by two Olympic champions. In 2014, under her leadership, figure skater Yulia Lipnitskaya won gold at the Sochi Olympics. Four years later, Alina Zagitova took the gold medal at the Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.