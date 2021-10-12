Medvedeva spoke about the strong qualities of Milokhin

As the skater noted, when she first saw the blogger, she immediately felt calmer.

Two-time world figure skating champion Evgenia Medvedeva in the show Laysan Utyasheva remembered her acquaintance with the blogger Danya Milokhin.

“I went to the first rehearsal as to the death penalty. Think: tiktoker, blogger, skating, figure skating. I arrived at the skating rink, where the tests took place, and he was already there. And I immediately felt calmer. “ Evgenia Medvedeva

As noted by Evgenia Medvedeva, she was immediately captivated by the round big blue eyes of Dani Milokhin. At the first meeting, he asked to teach her how to ride. At the same time, she noticed that Danya Milokhin only seems to be a fragile finger. He is much stronger and grasps everything on the fly. On the ice, the tiktoker works really hard.

As the skater noted, Danya and Zhenya played themselves at the Ice Age.

Recall that Evgenia Medvedeva and Danya Milokhin perform together in the Ice Age show. Moreover, in the first issue of the project, the blogger dropped Medvedev during the issue.

