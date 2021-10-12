Messi came fifth in history for goals in World Cup qualifiers :: Football :: RBC Sport

Argentine forward scored 27th goal in World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay

Read us on News News

Photo: Daniel Jayo / Getty Images



Argentina striker Lionel Messi scored the winning goal in the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Uruguay (3-0).

This ball became Messi 27th in qualifying tournaments for the world championships. The 34-year-old striker came fifth in this indicator in history, equaling Robert Lewandowski (Poland) and Kazuyoshi Miura (Japan).

The document with the first signature of Messi is put up for auction



The top 5 also includes Iranian Ali Daei (35), Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo (33) and another Iranian Karim Bagheri (28).

The record holder for this indicator is Carlos Ruiz from Guatemala – 39 goals.

After ten rounds, Argentina is ranked second in the South American qualifier with 22 points. Uruguay is in fourth position with 16 points. The Brazilian national team is in the lead (28 points). On Monday night, the Brazilians lost points for the first time in the current selection, drawing with the Colombians (0: 0).