Metallurg is the leader of the KHL championship, why are they in first place, statistics, analytics, video – October 11, 2021

Played in the KHL for a month and a half, which in terms of the number of matches is a quarter of the regular season. Outsiders and favorites have already begun to split into two groups, and it is more or less clear who will fight for victory in the regular season, and who will be lucky enough to get into the playoffs. Leaders at this stage also cannot be random. The first place in the league was taken by Metallurg Magnitogorsk, who finished seventh overall last season and were eliminated in the second round. How has Magnitogorsk changed over the offseason and what allows Ilya Vorobyov’s team to endure one opponent after another?

Vorobiev was the first to react to trends

To understand the reasons for the transformation of Magnitka, it is best to listen to its head coach. Ilya Vorobyov rarely agrees to long interviews, but in August I had a chance to talk to the former coach of the Russian national team in the relaxed atmosphere of the pre-season tournament. Ilya Petrovich then expressed many interesting thoughts. For example, that hockey as a game will not only speed up, but also become overgrown with various tricks. The puck will be less likely to land on the ice, and lacrosse-style goals will become commonplace. It is no coincidence that first Nikita Korostelev, and then Nikolai Goldobin gave effective goals from under his feet. Their coach doesn’t slap hands for such tricks, but on the contrary, encourages non-standard moves.

But it is just as important to consider another speech by the mentor of Magnitogorsk. He explained the trend in Metallurg’s selection, which was hard to miss. “We are smaller and faster. There are different opinions, but I believe that we played hockey with the previous squad. Although I still like big players more. But our selection was influenced by two factors: the market situation and changes in the rules. We had to go in the direction of speed, ”explained Vorobyov.

Metallurg is not the smallest team in the league, but it is among the newcomers that nimble forwards prevail. There are only two oversized forwards: Andrey Chibisov and Pavel Akolzin. The changes in Magnitka were successfully synchronized with the adjustments in the rules. Since the summer, the judges have taught the teams that they will be judged much harder than the previous ones for holds and hugs. Accordingly, more technical and speedy players should have benefited from this. Some teams did not have time to react to this trend, while Magnitka made a strategically important decision. And right now is reaping the benefits.

Maxim Shmakov, photo.khl.ru

The legacy of the champion Magnitogorsk Mozyakin and Zaripov

The direction in selection, which was chosen in Magnitogorsk, was traced even in a loud exchange at the end of the off-season. When Nikolai Prokhorkin went to Balashikha, and Denis Zernov to Magnitogorsk, it was quite clear what Metallurg was for. Not only was Prokhorkin mocked without his friend Plotnikov and approached the season rash, the main thing is Zernov’s ideal portrait as a player in the renewed Magnitogorsk. Fast, cunning, agile. If Bob Hartley likes big textured strikers, then a different format is in vogue in the Urals. And this is a rarity for the KHL, where not every top team has a clear breeding strategy.

Zernov scored a couple of goals in a quick break, but at the same time, Magnitka is incorrectly considered a hit-and-run team. Vorobyov’s wards really quickly move from defense to attack, but they score in attacks outright mainly to outsiders. For example, Magnitogorsk scored all three goals of Sibir away from the opponents’ mistakes. The same goes for the defeat in Khabarovsk. As soon as Metallurg comes across a team ready to bury itself, Vorobyov’s spring is instantly unclenched.

At the same time, in positional attacks, Magnitka scores about twice as much as in attacks outright. Here, there is a high quality of shots (13% – second in the league), and an excellent majority (29.1% – second in the league). Playing in the “5 on 4” format, the Urals generally resort to almost all possible methods of scoring goals: throws with substitutions, active play on a penny, stretching the defense with long passes. When Goldobin, Maye, Laipsik, Karpov and other strikers of “Magnitka” take on the latter, it painfully reminds the champion “Magnitka” of the times of Zaripov and Mozyakin. Vorobyov has no players of this caliber nowadays, but the continuity of the style is evident. Would you like some help? Please. Cross-movement play? Easily.

Three thefts from CSKA: Goldobin, Laipsik, Korostelev

“If you want to be the best, learn from the best,” – apparently, this principle was followed by “Magnitogorsk” when luring one CSKA player after another. CSKA have dominated the league in recent years, and Igor Nikitin’s system was considered exemplary. And, despite the fact that neither Goldobin, nor Korostelev, nor Lipsik played really well in the Moscow club, their acquisition also has its own logic. In fact, CSKA did all the dirtiest and hardest work for Magnitka. Each of these three was reanimated or simply adapted to our league. For players who have not played at all or have not played in our league for a long time, this is sometimes a painful process. Nikitin sometimes kept Lypsik in reserve, Korostelev was exiled to rent and to a farm club, and they simply did not bother with Goldobin for a long time.

metallurg.ru

Now that all three ex-army men have gone through the adaptation period, they have become indispensable players for Metallurg. Maybe Korostelev plays a little below expectations, but he is the main striking force of the team in the majority. Lipsik is one of the trickiest players in the entire league, able to come up with a moment out of nothing. If in CSKA he seemed to play separately from the rest of the team, then in Magnitogorsk, Brendan quickly synchronized with his partners. One has to talk about Goldobin only in delicious tones. If in the series against Avangard in the last playoffs he disappeared from the radar, forcing to talk about himself as a non-kubkovy player, then this season he plays his best matches against the tops: 1 + 3 with Avangard and 3 + 1 against “Dynamo”.

Gomolyako guessed right with the legionnaires

In the summer, we criticized the new sports director of Metallurg Sergei Gomolyako a lot. And at that moment it seemed that it was for what. Returning to the club, he pulled the pupils of Magnitogorsk hockey with him, who have long been on the decline. First, trial, and then full-fledged contracts were awarded to Daniil Apalkov and Yaroslav Khabarov. Although neither one nor the other frankly pulled the level of the top KHL club, which Metallurg wants to be. It was also embarrassing that at first Gomolyako signed the not young defender of “Neftekhimik” Alexei Volgin, and then got rid of him, without waiting for the start of the championship.

Svetlana Sadykova, photo.khl.ru / Vladimir Bezzubov, photo.khl.ru

But the start of the season put everything in its place. Khabarov played one and only match for Metallurg. Apalkov is completely dusty at Ermak, which this season is a partner club of the Urals in the VHL. And Volgin’s strange signing makes us forget Philip Maye – the second league scorer after Vadim Shipachev, while at the spot the Canadian plays much more confidently than the Dynamo captain. Ak Bars coach Pavel Zubov called Linus Hulstrem the best defender of the KHL. Let’s add that the Swede has a high passing culture.

Perhaps the presence of the Canadian Mark French at the headquarters helps the legionnaires to adapt. Although Josh Curry is still more modest, the percentage of hitting foreigners is still quite high. Especially if you remember the already mentioned Lipsik and Juho Olkinuora – one of the strongest goalkeepers in the league, who is in third place in the percentage of reflected shots after Lars Johansson and Juha Metsola. Largely thanks to the Finn and his organic tandem with Vasily Koshechkin, Magnitka has almost the best goalkeeper team in the KHL. True, the “Admiral” brought the Finn to Russia, and he moved to Magnitogorsk without Gomolyako’s assistance.

Smoothest attack in the league

If you open the top 10 best scorers in the league, you will see three Metallurg players there. Ahead is Maye, a little further off Goldobin and Lipsik. It would seem that here they are – the leaders of the team, on whom everything depends. If you do not watch the matches of the “steel makers”, then you might think that this is the shock troika, which was once Zaripov – Kovarzh – Mozyakin. But no. The Canadians really play together, then Goldobin goes on the ice with Zernov and Karpov. Korostelev, who played around with Goldobny and Maya in the summer, sometimes turns out to be the 13th striker. But there is also Curry’s three, where from one flank he is supported by the high-speed Koshelev, and from the other – by the power Chibisov. It seems that after Sergei Mozyakin retired in Magnitogorsk, they finally stopped looking for him with their eyes and began to take the initiative.

Maxim Shmakov, photo.khl.ru

It would be an exaggeration to say that Magnitka has all the links, and the first is indistinguishable from the fourth, but the fact is that Vorobyov has the most even attack of all the contenders for the Gagarin Cup. This is evidenced by at least statistics. For SKA, CSKA, Traktor and another group of teams, only three players surpassed the bar of 5 goals. Dynamo and Salavat Yulaev have four of them. Remember, right? And “Magnitka” – attention – there are eight of them! Of all the forwards who appear on the ice more or less regularly, only the strongman Akolzin and the junior Yurov have not yet scored with abandoned goals. And this is a kind of dead end for rivals who simply do not know who to guard this time.

Weaknesses: Leader, Defense and Bench

Right now, Magnitka is the leader of the regular season and the most scoring team in the league, which plays equally well both in the majority and in the minority. But what will happen in the playoffs? It can be assumed that the oxygen will be cut off to Goldobin again, as it was last spring. A scenario is possible in which the Magnitogorsk Canadians, in fact, turn out to be not at all typical Canadians. North American legionnaires bring Avtomobilist down from year to year. The same Mike at the professional level only played twice in the playoffs and has not yet passed a single round. His compatriot Curry has a similar background. With the abundance of masters in the composition of Metallurg, the leader is not yet visible. Even the Olympic champion Yegor Yakovlev, who took the Gagarin Cup from SKA, looks like a strained candidate for the role of captain.

Yuri Kuzmin, photo.khl.ru

But this is not one potential problem. Despite the fact that while Magnitogorsk has managed to play according to the Brazilian system, and the goalkeepers clean up the defenders’ flaws, the defense of the Urals is by no means ideal. This applies to both the performance of direct duties and participation in the attack. Mikhail Pashnin, recognized as the best defender of September in the KHL, stands apart, but Maklyukov, Zemchenok and even Yakovlev bring quite a lot to their own gates, and Metallurg’s defenders have only three goals for all. They give up quite a bit compared to their colleagues from other teams. And in almost all matches of the season, Vorobyov uses six defenders without any rotation.

Limited choice isn’t just about defenders. “Magnitka”, despite the four combat-ready links, has practically no hidden reserves. Apalkov? Potekhin? Over time, perhaps Vorobyov will trust Yurov more, but so far Metallurg is a contender with one of the shortest benches. Judge for yourself, for a month and a half CSKA has involved 32 field players, SKA – 31, Ak Bars – 30, Dynamo – 29, Avtomobilist – 27. Whereas Magnitogorsk players drove away 25 hockey players. Only Traktor has fewer top clubs. At the same time, only 6 out of 9 defenders and 13 out of 16 forwards regularly go out on the ice. If Gomolyako and Laskov do not work actively on the deadline, in the spring such a short shop may come back to haunt them. And even earlier, because injuries do not get on schedule.

