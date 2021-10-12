Mission: Impossible: Tom Cruise was told not to smile while filming dangerous stunts

Tom Cruise is the type of actor who performs deadly stunts on his own. In a recent interview on The Graham Norton Show, he revealed that he received quite a few blows and continued to work, even with a few broken bones.

Cruz explained that he loves the adrenaline rush of filming and shared, “I love stunts and I love doing them. I study, train, and spend a lot of time getting to grips with all of this. I broke a lot of bones! “

Although Cruz suffered fractures from cinema, his passion for stunt work has not diminished in the least. In fact, he’s having such a great time that sometimes he can’t help but smile wide – he had to be reminded to keep a frightened expression even when he was hanging from a building a thousand feet high. Tom told the host, “Doing any trick for the first time is a hassle, but it’s also a lot of fun. During the filming of the stunt, I was told several times to stop smiling. “

Newly Paramount Studios transferred many of his films – among them the seventh and eighth parts of “Mission”, as well as “Top Gun: Maverick”.

