Monologue of Dynamo defender Guillermo Varela: playing for Manchester United, Zinedine Zidane’s problems, money and RPL level

“From foreign clubs I support Manchester United and Real Madrid… There are two special clubs for me. The third team I support in Europe is Atlético Madrid. There were a lot of Uruguayans there: Godin, Forlan, Suarez. I’ve always liked Louis, but Cavani is somehow closer now. On the pitch, it seemed to many that they had a confrontation, who is cooler, but in general everything is fine. In the locker room, they communicate calmly.

Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani in the Uruguay national team Photo: Getty Images

Are the Uruguayans mysterious for you ?! Why (in Russian) ?! I can say to myself, Diego Laxalta and Fabian Balbuena: we are all open guys. Yes, maybe Godin and Jimenez are soccer-style evil defenders. There is such that they are taught from childhood to be aggressive, tough, uncompromising. This applies not only to the central defenders, but also to the laterals. I’m less aggressive, Diego more. I hadn’t thought about it before. This is taught from childhood, it is in the blood.

I realized that my life resembles a fairy tale when, at the age of 18, I signed my first professional contract with Peñarol. I always wanted to become a footballer, dreamed of playing in a top club, for the national team and ending my career at the peak. I think I’ll finish football at 38, when I can’t play at the maximum level.… Do I represent myself in the United Arab Emirates? If they offer me conditions and a team, I might agree to go there at the end of my career. Now there have been no such proposals, and my thoughts are only about Dynamo.

Guillermo Varela, Dynamo Photo: Getty Images

In one interview, I said that my childhood dream is to play in Barça or Real Madrid… Because this is La Liga. Always interested in her, always watching Clasico. To be honest, as a child I preferred blue garnet and dreamed of playing in Catalonia. Spain reminded me very much of Uruguay. Plus a lot of Uruguayans live in the Pyrenees. My own sister, for example, is in Valencia. When I’m done with football, I’m going to live in Valencia 100%!

I have dream teammate – Messi… It’s not even about Barcelona, ​​it’s just the person with whom we would like to be in the team. But this is most likely impossible.

There were many talents in Castile: Mariano Diaz, Raul de Tomas, Martin Edegor, Marcos Llorente, Enzo Zidane. Zidane Jr. is talented. His gestures and technique are similar to his father. If not for the popularity of Zinedine, perhaps he would have achieved more. He became complex because of this. It is difficult when you are looked at and compared to your father. And when you are also talented and people compare you all the time, it is doubly difficult. It’s easier for me in this regard. My father is not from sports: he is a mechanic.

Enzo and Zinedine Zidane, David Bettoni, Hamidou Msaidi Photo: Getty Images

You ask if the main team needs a double. Yes, it is important. Everyone I listed earlier came out of Castile. It is important to be in the basic structure and take a step forward.

If, for example, only foreigners played in Dynamo, for the development of Russian football, namely from the point of view of the national team, it would be bad.

Russia is more developed than Denmark. I like it here better. In terms of football infrastructure, Russia is better, and Denmark is cooler in terms of climate. Life in Manchester was boring. But there the club decides all the issues. The player has nothing to worry about. You just need to play football. You came to England, you have a phone number, a SIM card, a car, there is an apartment. My first car in Manchester was a Chevrolet Captiva. And my very first car was a Peugeot 307.

Right-hand traffic is very difficult. I did not go to the oncoming lane, but my father – yes. On the ring road. Cars went one way, and he the other. After the accident of the parents, because of which the mother remained in the chair, the father had a slight fear… Although this is not fear, but rather insecurity. I myself have nothing like that in terms of driving. I drive calmly.

Guillermo Varela, Dynamo Photo: Getty Images

I do not consider moving to Manchester a mistake, because I have always wanted to play for a top club. And it was the right decision. I would advise young people to first gain experience in their country, and then leave for Europe. This will make it easier to gain a foothold. Don’t repeat after me.

By the way, I am the England junior champion. There I felt the tough British style. This is athletic football: you need to be strong, go to the gym. Plus fast football. There are more techniques and tactics in Spain. There is also a lot of contact in Russia, but the game is fast and dynamic. There are matches when you need to run a lot. I have a record in Russia – 12 km per match.

To stay in England, I lacked the courage and audacity. After talking with Mourinho, I left. What bribed me about Jose? He is a very direct person, he spoke as is. There are coaches who say: “Here! Stay! You need”. Disingenuous. A Jose – sincere… He called me to his place and said: “Gilya, you are young. You won’t be able to play a lot. You will mostly sit on the bench. Let’s say: 3-4 matches in reserve, and then you can go to one game. But this will not add to your experience. Better to find another team where you will play all the time. ”

Guillermo Varela, Uruguay national team Photo: Getty Images

Am I offended by someone in my career? Do not know. Why say that at all?

My life is like a quest. I am looking for calmness and well-being, but not financial. I just want to feel at home, at ease. I came to Russia and realized that I was at home… I was well received.

I played in Uruguay, England, Spain, Germany, Denmark, now in Russia. If you rank the championships from the strongest to the weakest, then in the first place – England, then Spain, Germany, Russia fourth, Denmark – fifth, Uruguay in sixth place. At home, I have problems with stadiums, infrastructure, the level of play is lower, but there are a lot of talents. But the conditions … The fields are bad, there is little money, poverty, there is no opportunity to play, so many leave for Europe.

My wife is my personal fitness trainer. Is the head coach of the club a woman? In Russia, I think this is possible. A lot is changing. For example, women are already judging. Maybe there will be a girl coach. Why not (in Russian)? By the way, my favorite word in Russian is why.

