New Hollywood Couple: Selena Gomez Dating Chris Evans?

Rumors about the romance of the singer and “Captain America” ​​did not arise for nothing and made a splash on the Web 10/12/2021, Sputnik Georgia

TBILISI, 12 Oct – Sputnik. American singer Selena Gomez and actor Chris Evans are meeting – foreign media and fans of both artists are sure of this. Back in 2015, Gomez came to Andy Cohen’s talk show, where she admitted that she liked Chris Evans. And years later, the couple was noticed together – first at the exit from one studio, and then on a date in a restaurant. Now fans are confident that Gomez has gotten her way and started dating longtime idol Evans, best known for playing Captain America in the Marvel films. Another confirmation of this was noticed by Instagram users – Evans unexpectedly subscribed to Gomez and began to actively like her posts. Selena’s fans can’t hide their excitement and joy for the star. For a long time, the singer could not forget ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, and a short romance with the musician Weeknd ended in nothing. Read also: Subscribe to video news from Georgia on our YouTube channel.

