New posters of the movie “The Eternals” with Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and other actors appeared on the network

The creators of the new superhero movie “The Eternals” of the Marvel Cinematic Universe continue to stir up the interest of the audience ahead of the premiere. The day before, new posters with Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan and other actors appeared on the network, starring in the new film directed by Chloe Zhao. The studio has also released a new teaser and video of the filming with commentary from the entire cast.

Angelina Jolie on the poster of the movie “The Eternals”



Salma Hayek on the poster of the movie “The Eternals”



In the video, the head of the studio, Kevin Feige, says that “The Eternals” will raise the theme of the creation of the MCU itself. A new picture of superheroes will tell about the consequences of what happened in the last part of “The Avengers” and the state of the world.

Five of the “Eternals” are rather thinkers, and the other five are real warriors, fighters,

– Gemma Chan, the performer of the role of Cersei, told about the key characters of the new film.

In the same video, Angelina Jolie noted that after watching the picture, many people will see these superheroes from the screen in themselves.

Angelina Jolie in the movie “The Eternals”



Salma Hayek in the movie “The Eternals”

Kit Harington in the movie “The Eternals”

Richard Madden and Gemma Chan in the movie “The Eternals”

It is already known that the film “The Eternals” will be one of the longest films about the Marvel Universe: its timing will be 2 hours and 30 minutes. The director of the film, Chloe Zhao, also warned that after the credits, viewers will have two scenes that will surprise fans of the universe.

The world premiere of the film will take place on October 27, and in Russia the film will be released on large screens in the midst of a long weekend – November 4. On the territory of our country, the picture will be released with a rating of 18+: this decision was made by the distributors due to the presence in the film of an LGBT character named Fastos, played by Brian Tyree Henry. Fastos will be the first gay superhero in the history of the MCU.

Brian Tyree Henry on the poster of the movie “The Eternals”

Richard Madden on the poster of the movie “The Eternals”

Gemma Chan on the poster of the movie “The Eternals”

In the center of the plot of the new film are representatives of the race of supermen who secretly live on Earth for several millennia and fight evil. When humanity is faced with a great threat, they will finally come out of the shadows to fight the main villain Thanos.

Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden and Angelina Jolie in The Eternals

Barry Keoghan, Salma Hayek and Gemma Chan in The Eternals