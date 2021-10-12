NFL club parted ways with coach over homophobic remarks

The head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders football team, John Gruden, has resigned following a scandal over his statements 10 years ago.

Earlier it became known that in e-mails with various high-ranking officials, including the head of the NFL, the executive director of the union of the NFL players, as well as the president of another league club, Gruden made “homophobic, misogynistic and racist expressions” for some time.

58-year-old Gruden announced his departure at a press conference on Monday. Club owner Mark Davis has accepted his resignation.

https://twitter.com/Raiders/status/1447746922521890817

– I love (organization) Raiders and don’t want to be a hindrance. Thanks to all the players, coaches, staff and fans. I’m sorry, I never wanted to offend anyone, – said the specialist.

Gruden took over the team in 2018 with a 10-year contract worth about $ 100 million. At the time of the deal, he became the highest paid coach in the NFL.

The coach had previously worked with the Raiders from 1998 to 2001, after which he spent 7 seasons at Tampa and led this team to the championship. Then Gruden successfully acted as an expert and TV commentator for a long time.