Nicolas Cage, mired in debt, was mistaken for a bum and kicked out of the restaurant

The British edition of The Sun has published footage recorded by one of the visitors to the Lawry’s the Prime Rib restaurant. The video shows Cage sitting barefoot on the couch in leopard pants. First, he bickers with the staff, and then he tries to put on his discarded sandals.

As noted by the publication, at first everyone thought that a homeless man had crept into the restaurant, but at the same time he drank expensive Macallan whiskey and tequila. Drunk, Cage started yelling at people and even tried to fight with one of the employees of the institution. The video ends with footage of the actor being expelled from the restaurant. After that, one of the regulars took the celebrity home.

The scandal occurred a month after Cage’s mansion in Las Vegas was taken away. The actor bought it in 2006 for $ 8.5 million, but a couple of years later the house was put up for sale, as the Hollywood star owed the state $ 14 million in taxes. All this time, Cage was looking for an opportunity to buy out the property, but nothing came of it: in the summer of 2021, a new owner appeared at the estate.

In February 2021, Nicolas Cage married for the fifth time, his wife was the Japanese woman Riko Shibatu. She is 30 years younger than the actor. And in May, at the age of 86, his mother died.

Nicolas Cage was one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood during the 1990s and early 2000s. Recently, he has been playing mainly in low-budget films, noted the tabloid The Sun. In 2018, the media wrote that in seven years, Cage managed to lose most of his fortune: out of $ 150 million, he only had $ 25 million left. It was all to blame for unsuccessful real estate investments, as well as strange purchases like the shrunken heads of African pygmies and the skeleton of a tyrannosaurus.

Photo: nicolas genin, CC BY-SA 2.0