09/19/2021, 17:32, Miscellaneous

Subscribe to Telegram channel

Subscribe to Google News

Nicolas Cage has played a huge number of roles, but in Tom Gormikan’s new film “The Unbearable Weight of Enormous Talent,” which will premiere in April 2022, he played himself.

According to the plot of the film, Cage’s hero is going through the loss of his former glory and is trying to get the main role in Tarantino’s new film. He has large debts and a difficult relationship with his teenage daughter, which he cannot manage to establish. At a party thrown in honor of the birthday of his very wealthy fan, the actor receives a million dollars as a gift. Instead of solving his money problems, Cage’s hero is involuntarily drawn into criminal cases and is recruited by the CIA.

Nicolas Cage himself denies his even remote resemblance to the character created by Tom Gormikan. According to the actor, he is not at all as neurotic as his hero. Although he is not by hearsay familiar with financial problems and multimillion-dollar debt. The release of the film “The Unbearable Weight of Enormous Talent” has been postponed several times already. The new world premiere date is April 22, 2022.

Source: www.soyuz.ru