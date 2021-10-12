Nicolas Cage with his fifth wife at the premiere of the film “The Pig”

Five months after the wedding, Nicolas Cage and his wife, Riko Shibata, made their red carpet debut as a couple, attending the July 13 premiere of Pigs.

Nicolas Cage and his fifth wife Riko Shibata on the red carpet for the first time! The lovers, who got married in February 2021, walked their first red carpet together five months after the wedding, on July 13. They attended the premiere of the film “Pig” in Los Angeles and looked very in love when they posed for photos.

Walking on the carpet, they held hands and at some point looked into each other’s eyes with love. Nicholas wore a suit for the event, while Rico wore a black long, loose-fitting dress with halter straps.

Nicholas and Rico were secretly married on February 16 in Las Vegas. They chose a wedding date to honor Nicholas’ late father, who died in 2009. The news about the wedding became known only a few weeks later, on March 5.

“The couple met in Shige, Japan, over a year ago,” a rep for the actor said after a while.

After Nicholas and Rico met in Japan in early 2020, they were spotted spending leisure time together in New York before tough restrictions were imposed, as well as self-isolation due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Rico returned to Japan, and despite the distance, they stayed together.

“She left New York and went back to Kyoto, Japan, and I went back to Nevada and … I haven’t seen her for six months,” Nicholas said during his brother’s radio show in August 2020.

“We’re really happy together, and we’re really excited to spend our lives together, so I finally just said, ‘Look, I want to marry you,’ and we got engaged via FaceTime.”

Personal life of Nicolas Cage was eventful and not entirely traditional

The relationship was rather unconventional, but Nicholas’s personal life has always been anything but ordinary. From 1995 to 2001 he was married to his first wife Patricia Arquette, and in 2002 he married Lisa Marie Presley for 107 days.

In July 2004, he married his third wife, Alice Kimand they were together for over 10 years before being separated in 2016. From a relationship in a third marriage, two have one son, Kal-El… Nicholas’ fourth marriage – to Erika Koike – only lasted four days in 2019 before he filed for divorce.

The actor also has a 30-year-old son. Weston Coppola Cage from ex-girlfriend Christina Fulton, with whom he met in the late 80s – early 90s.