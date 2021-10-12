Norwegian skier Bjoergen failed a doping test and escaped punishment – how is this possible?

The most titled skier on the planet Norwegian Marit Bjorgen admitted that in her career there was a terrible case for any athlete – she failed a doping test. But no one knew about this, except for herself, the International Ski Federation and the doctors and coaches of the Norwegian national team. The case on this case was not even opened.

“Medicines are allowed for everyone.” How Norwegian female skiers met their asthma medications

Invincible champion

In 2017, in Lahti (as well as throughout her career), Marit Bjorgen was simply magnificent. Four gold awards are vivid proof of this. Victories in skiathlon, classic “dressing”, relay and marathon in one tournament are a sign of the highest level of an athlete, his versatility, ability to correctly distribute forces at all distances and, more importantly, the ability to correctly recover between races.

Bjorgen became the real star of the Finnish World Championship along with Sergei Ustyugov, who then won two gold and bronze. But a year later, Ustyugov was not allowed to the Olympics in Pyeongchang, still not disclosing the reasons for such a decision, and Bjorgen won two gold, silver and two bronze medals at the 2018 Games and ended her career as the most titled skier in history.

She had no problems getting to the Olympic Games, although the story that Marit told in her autobiography raises many questions.

“I thought this was impossible.”

In April 2017, the doctor of the Norwegian national team Petter Olberg informed the athlete about her positive doping test, taken during the World Cup in Lahti. He received a message from the FIS with the result of a test after the marathon – a metabolite of nandrolone was found in it in a high concentration.

An anabolic steroid, due to the use of which you can effectively increase muscle mass, strengthen bones and ligaments, eliminate joint pain, increase the mass of red blood cells in the blood, which leads to improved oxygen transport and increased endurance.

“This call was terrible. The stomach contracted convulsively. We went through doping cases with Martin Jonsrud Sundby and Teresa Johaug. I thought it was impossible, “- quoted by Bjoergen edition of VG.

The concentration of the metabolite was found to be high. The information was passed on to the Norwegian national team. But the Norwegians figured out how to explain everything.

“Everything remained between me, FIS and my coaches”

Bjoergen explained that she was taking an approved medication, Primolut-N, to shift the menstrual cycle. In the world of sports, this practice is often resorted to. And Marit put this drug on the list of drugs to take. Indications for its appointment are infertility, miscarriage, mastopathy.

This drug was first talked about in January 2019, when the Norwegian Ski Federation admitted that the then promising skiers Helene Fossesholm and Christine Skistad used this drug in their youth. They are now part of the main Norwegian national team. Primolut-N, among other drugs, was prescribed to very young girls (13 and 11 years old) in order to combat abnormally short stature and accelerated puberty.



Norethisterone, which is part of the drug, is converted in the body and excreted in the urine in the form of the steroid 19-norandrosterone (the same metabolite of nandrolone). All this was well known to Norwegian doctors, who prescribed treatment for Fossesholm and Skistad in medical institutions back in 2014.

But the doctor of the Norwegian national team in 2017, Petter Olberg, claimed that he did not know anything about it. “I have not heard before that he gives such a reaction,” said Olberg.

Nevertheless, somehow unaware of such a reaction, the doctor and the athlete wrote an explanation in three days, which completely satisfied the International Ski Federation. Two weeks later, the answer came that Bjoergen’s letter contained the same conclusions as the data provided by a special laboratory.

“The doping case was not opened. Everything remained between me, FIS and my coaches, ”Bjoergen admitted in an interview with NRK.

And if a Russian woman was caught?

So what happens? In Norway, the properties of Primolut-N were well known. How did this information get around Bjoergen and the team doctor? Or did you not go around, and they clearly calculated everything? After all, the effect of nandrolone can be colossal.

In general, of course, representatives of Norwegian cross-country skiing always find interesting explanations if prohibited drugs are found in the samples of athletes. Theresa Johaug’s lipstick will now haunt her at least until the end of her career. But then she’ll write her autobiography like Bjoergen and tell the kind of truth. Which is very hard to believe.





And if there was a Russian woman in Bjoergen’s place? Would the FIS have had the courage to hide all the information and not open a doping case? Well, and Marit … She told her, okay, they won’t do anything to her anyway. But the circulation of the book “The Heart of a Champion” at least in Norway will be sold out instantly.