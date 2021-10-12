Nurmagomedov reacted to Jikia’s goal in the match with Slovenia :: Football :: RBC Sport

The central defender of the Russian national team scored the second, victorious goal to the opponent in the 34th minute with a blow through himself. The press service of the national team named him the best player of the meeting “according to fans and experts”

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov reacted to the goal of the Russian national team defender Georgy Djikia in the match of the eighth round of the qualifying stage of the 2022 World Cup with the Slovenian national team (Russia won with a score of 2: 1).

“I removed the sugar and the blows went,” Khabib wrote on Instagram.

Djikia scored a goal for Slovenia in the 34th minute of the meeting, he sent the ball into the opponent’s goal with a kick through himself after the filing of Alexei Miranchuk. The footballer himself said that he had “a simple task – to hit the ball and, preferably, on goal.” Commenting on the match, Dzhikia said that the Russians knew about the difficult nature of the meeting. The defender called his teammates “lions”, noting their good work. “I want to celebrate all the guys. They fought like lions. Everyone is great, ”he said.

The match between the national teams of Russia and Slovenia ended with the victory of the first with a score of 2: 1. Earlier, the Russians also won the match against Slovakia with a score of 1: 0.

Thanks to the victory, the Russian team took first place in Group H in the qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Cup. The team has 19 points, which it has earned in eight meetings.

In the two final qualifying meetings, Russia will play at home with Cyprus and away with Croatia (November 11 and 14).