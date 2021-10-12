Olympic medal record holder spoke about a positive doping test :: Others :: RBC Sport

Norway’s Marit Bjorgen tested positive in 2017. But the International Ski Federation accepted her explanation and did not publicize this case.

Eight-time Olympic cross-country skiing champion Marit Bjorgen spoke about how she passed a positive doping test in 2017 in Lahti, Finland. She is quoted in a biographical book about the Norwegian skier by Ingerid Stenvold.

Bjoergen was reported by Norwegian team physician Petter Olberg in April 2017 about the deviations in the sample. “Olberg said he received a request from the FIS [Международной федерации лыжного спорта]… A doping laboratory in Lahti found a discrepancy in a sample taken from Bjoergen after the race at the World Championships in Lahti. She panicked, “- quotes from the book edition of VG.

“This call was terrible. The stomach contracted convulsively. We went through doping cases with Martin Jonsrud Sundby and Teresa Johaug, and I thought it was impossible, ”said Bjoergen at the presentation of the book.

A urine sample from a Norwegian woman contained traces of 19-norandrosterone, a substance on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) banned list. The fact was that the athlete took a daily drug used to shift the menstrual cycle. The active ingredient of the drug norethisterone is converted and excreted in the urine as 19-norandrosterone. The drug that Bjoergen was taking is legal, the skier added it to the list of drugs used.

According to physician Petter Ohlberg, the concentration of the steroid was high due to dehydration during the marathon. “I was not ready for this. The prescription was written by another doctor, but I was with her at all the drug tests in Lahti and saw that she indicated this drug. But I have not heard before that he gives such a reaction, ”said Olberg.

As a result, the Norwegians spent three days writing explanations for the FIS, they waited for an answer for two weeks, and it was written that Bjoergen’s explanation coincided with the laboratory’s conclusion. The investigation has been completed and has not been made public.

“It was devastating to be in such a situation. The team around tried to calm me down, saying that this could happen, but I never heard of it. If I had this information in advance, it might be easier for me to deal with it, ”said Bjoergen.

At the World Championships in Lahti, Bjorgen won four gold medals. In April 2018, she announced her retirement. Bjoergen is the winner of the largest number of awards in the history of the Winter Olympics of any athlete (15 medals – eight gold, four silver and three bronze).