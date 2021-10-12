One of the worst Tom Cruise movies hit Netflix

Over the past quarter century, action films with Tom Cruise have evolved into a separate subgenre that always deserves attention.

This has become even more believable as the megastar performs more and more dangerous and risky stunts, but there was a place in his track record and not the most successful projects.

On the paper “Knight of the Day” (Knight and day) had every chance of becoming one of the best films of his career. Cruz and Cameron Diaz have teamed up in a high-budget, spy-action adventure game. The director was James Mangold (“Logan”). While the potential was huge, the final product was not as compelling.

The tape was poorly received by critics, with an average rating of 4.6 / 10 on Metacritic. And although the viewer rating is much higher (6.3 / 10), “Knight of the Day” showed itself poorly at the box office, seriously losing on the premiere day Toy Stories: The Big Escape in the United States – $ 3.8 million against $ 13 million. The film barely managed to pay off, collecting with a budget of $ 117 million only 258.8 million worldwide.

Despite everything, the picture proved to be incredibly popular with Netflix subscribers. Last week “Knight of the Day” is in the top 10 most watched movies on the platform, as indicated by the FlixPatrol website.

In the story, a secret agent played by Tom Cruise accidentally meets an ordinary girl (Cameron Diaz), dragging her into a mission to protect a super-powerful battery from criminals, which is the key to creating an inexhaustible source of energy. A love relationship develops between the agent and the girl. And they criticized mainly the stereotyped script.

