Ovechkin is predicted to fall, Kucherov – the third Stanley Cup, Kaprizov – superstar status. Expectations from NHL-2021/22

What are the expectations of the five coolest Russian NHL forwards in the new season, which starts on October 12.

Alexander Ovechkin

Alexander Ovechkin is a living legend of Washington. Photo: NHL

The pursuit of Wayne Gretzky’s record in goals will continue for a long time. Before the Great, our Great Eight has 164 more goals. This is undoubtedly a very exciting process, but the shape of the Washington captain and his health are much more important for the Russian fan. In February, the Olympics in Beijing, where NHL members were allowed to go. Obviously, Ovechkin will be the captain there, and therefore I want to see him in perfect order. This is Alexander’s last chance to become an Olympic champion and enter the Triple Golden Club. Stanley Cup and World Cup gold he already has.

Last season, the superstar came out crumpled. In the regular season, he played only 45 matches and for the first time did not reach the mark of 30 goals in a season. Partly affected the statistics of the injury. Ovi is approaching the start of the new championship with damage to his “lower body”. Caps head coach Peter Laviolette assures that his main star will be back any day. But how it will actually be, we will find out only on the night of October 14, when the capital will play with the Rangers in their first match of the season.

Last year was Lavioletta’s debut at a club from the capital of the United States. But it is not possible to call it successful. The Capitals were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. Cup failures follow the team for three years in a row. Overseas already heard such speeches that Ovechkin is over, will not get to the mark of 30 goals this season, not to mention that he will be able to swing at the new “Maurice Richard Trophy”. It seems that the 36-year-old veteran himself would easily trade a new success with the club for Beijing gold. Therefore, we expect that by February it will reach its peak.

Nikita Kucherov

Nikita Kucherov is the undisputed leader of the best NHL team in the previous two seasons. Photo: NHL

One of the leaders of “Tampa” missed completely the last regular season. But then he played crazy hockey in the Stanley Cup, becoming one of the key elements in the second consecutive victory of the Lightning. 32 (8 + 24) points in 23 games is an amazing result for someone who has been recovering from surgery for so long.

It is worth recalling that in the last full regular season 2018/19, Kuch scored 128 points (41 goals, 87 assists). A year later, the numbers were more modest – 85, but there the regular season was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. They expect a new hundred from Kucherov, and in Russia, of course, a bright game for the national team at the Games, which can become his finest hour.

Among other things, the top scorer of the playoffs-2021 can become a mishandled Cossack for the national team coaches. Tampa mentor John Cooper will lead the team at the Olympics, who knows his professional secrets better than Nikita.

On Monday, Cooper will surely have a new source of pride. The club extended the contract with him until the 2024/25 season. He was already a top long-liver in the NHL, holding the post since March 2013. In the short term, hardly anyone is able to squeeze him. For Kucherov, this is a positive moment. Under Cooper, he brightly revealed his talent, which – we will believe – will shine with new colors in the coming season. The club has retained the championship backbone, so there is every reason to aim for the third Cup in a row. This hasn’t happened in the NHL since the Islanders in the 1980s.

Artemy Panarin

Artemy Panarin manages to catch the hype both on the site and beyond. Photo: NHL

Who will have to get used to the new requirements, so this is one of the leaders of the Rangers. Panarin has a new coach. Experienced Gerard Galland moved to New York. Let’s hope that he will find a common language with Artemy. As part of the blue shirts, our legionnaire has the best time in his career. It will be a pity if it stops in its development. It’s time for Panarin and company to aim for something more in the playoffs. So far, the club, at best, is fighting to get into the cup matches. But this is not what is expected from a promising team.

As for the Olympic question, the famous father-in-law Oleg Znarok did not lead the Russian national team in the end. Apparently, not only behind the scenes struggle, but also politics intervened in the matter. Alas, plots such as “Znarok stayed with Panarin, having arrived in America to observe the NHL” will now remain only in dreams. But in the Beijing squad, they seem to be waiting for a creative striker.

At the same time, Panarin needs to prove that he is the best. Gives slack – immediately flies past China. He will be remembered for his statements against the current authorities if he ceases to delight the fans. While they are behind the theme of the mountain.

Evgeny Malkin

Evgeni Malkin is our only three-time Stanley Cup winner. Photo: NHL

Gino, as the famous Pittsburgh Center is called, suffered from injuries. You can’t remember when he did without them in the season. So this summer, Malkin underwent surgery, which is why he will miss approximately the first two months of the regular season. If so, then he may not play his 1000th match this season. Now Malkin has 940 games.

Like his friend Ovechkin, Evgeny gets the last chance at the Olympics. His place in the lineup is not discussed. Without Malkin, our prospects for winning a medal will tend to zero. He is the only top NHL center-forward in the squad.

There is also Kuznetsov’s namesake, but he is under disqualification for drug use. FHR is trying to shorten its term, but how it will end is not yet clear. So Eugene will go to the Celestial Empire if he is able to move.

He needs to get in shape quickly also for the reason that he has the last year of his contract with the Penguins. For the 35-year-old player, this is the only opportunity to sign a major contract for several years. We’ll have to prove that he is still needed by his club, for which he has been playing since the 2006/07 season.

Kirill Whims

Kirill Kaprizov is the main opening of the last season. Photo: NHL

The newly minted winner of the Calder Trophy – the best rookie prize of the season – quickly burst into the Russian elite of the NHL. In Minnesota, he is already the undisputed leader. Signing a new $ 45 million five-year contract on the box ahead of training camps should add weight to his teammates. If a year ago the ex-soldier was a rookie, then the new championship is a potential league superstar.

Against the background of the aging Ovechkin and Malkin, attention to Kaprizov and Kucherov will continue to grow. Kirill will have to try on the status of one of the best legionnaires in Russia. Last season was shortened due to the restrictive measures against the epidemic, but this one promises to be 82 matches. So Caprice is able to swing at serious performance figures.

In 55 games he had 51 points (27 goals, 24 assists). Based on this, it can be predicted that the Russian is able to surpass such indicators as 40 goals in the regular season and, if he adds in assists, get close to the 100 points mark. While, of course, these are only dreams, no one has canceled the second year syndrome. But somehow it does not seem, due to the confidence with which Kaprizov went on the ice in his debut championship, that he is subject to psychological changes.