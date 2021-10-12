Ovechkin promised to play the last game of his career for Dynamo :: Hockey :: RBC Sport

The 36-year-old hockey player is a graduate of the Moscow club

Photo: Getty Images



The captain of the Washington Capitals, Alexander Ovechkin, has announced that he intends to play the last game of his career for Dynamo Moscow, of which he is a graduate. The thirty-six-year-old Russian hockey player believes that this will be the right thing for the fans.

“After my contract in Washington, I will play the last game for Dynamo, and after that I will announce my retirement. I think it will be right for the fans, and for all my family and friends to watch my last game, ”Ovechkin said in an interview with his wife Anastasia Shubskaya posted on YouTube.

Alexander Ovechkin joined the Washington Capitals from Dynamo Moscow in 2005. Together with the team, he won the Stanley Cup in 2018. The striker has scored 730 goals in his NHL career and is ranked sixth on the list of the best snipers in league history. In the first place – Canadian Wayne Gretzky (894 goals).

In July, Ovechkin signed a new agreement with Washington for five years, the striker will earn $ 47.5 million ($ 9.5 million a year).

Ovechkin played for Dynamo from 2001 to 2005, as well as during the NHL lockout in 2012-2013. He became the champion of Russia in 2005 and is considered the owner of the 2013 Gagarin Cup.

