Ovechkin’s Chances to Fight for Gretzky’s Record, How Many Goals Ovechkin Will Score, Scott Criticizes Ovechkin – October 11, 2021

“The Capitals will not make the playoffs this year. They have made the playoffs for the past 10+ years. They have made the playoffs since the 2013/14 season. I think they will be sludge now. All of their hockey players have aged. They’ve been screwing the last two seasons. I don’t think they’ll shoot this year. Ovechkin is over. They are now simply not competitors. I don’t think any of these guys will have a good season. I don’t think Ovi will even come close to Gretzky’s record. I don’t think he will score even 30 goals this year. I think the Capitals will just be in complete disarray. They didn’t sign anyone in the offseason. They brought the same goalkeeper back. That’s all. They didn’t make any drastic changes. They made a huge mistake last year when they bought Anthony Mantoux. I think it will make the team even worse. “– said former NHL tough guy John Scott.

Scott spoke these words on the air of his own podcast called “Dropping The Gloves”. John himself gained worldwide fame thanks to the love of the fans, who in the 2015/16 season staged a real flash mob during the online voting for the selection of participants for the NHL All-Star Game. The “victim” of the fans was Scott, who received the most votes of all the players in the league and thus became the captain of the Pacific division. And he not only took part in the match, but also scored two abandoned washers (in total, Scott had 5 of them during his career). The most interesting thing is that at that time John was not even an NHL player: Arizona traded him to Montreal, and the Canadiens, in turn, sent the power forward to the farm club. But this did not stop him from arranging a real performance at the All-Star Game.

Scott, of course, picked the “ideal” moment for such a comment, throwing another batch of firewood into the stove of haters of Alexander Ovechkin. A few days ago, the captain of the Capitals suffered another injury in a rather harmless episode of the preseason match against Philadelphia. It is now known that that moment did not have serious consequences for Ovi’s health, so the fans of the “capital” can be calm. Nevertheless, John’s words are hard to ignore, because such thoughts were visited by every hockey fan following Washington in general or Ovechkin in particular.

Let’s start with the first part of Scott’s fiery speech. Indeed, the Capitals were the oldest team in the league last season, with an average age of 29.3. In the offseason, Washington rejuvenated only due to the departure of 43-year-old Zdeno Hara, but the rest of the composition has not undergone significant changes. As for the team prospects – in my opinion, it is obvious to everyone that Alexander Ovechkin’s team is not a contender for the Stanley Cup right now. The contract signed in the offseason with the legendary eight, one might say, officially declared a change in the direction of the club’s development. Over the next five years, Washington will only be focused on getting Ovi to break Gretzky’s record to become the best scorer in NHL history. From this achievement, the Capitals will be able to benefit much more than from winning the second Stanley Cup. Moreover, in order to again claim the main club trophy of world hockey, “Washington” needs to start a restructuring and reshape the composition. Until the end of Ovechkin’s contract, no one will definitely do this.

Getty Images

As for the personal prospects of our compatriot in the next and subsequent seasons, Scott’s expression “Ovechkin is over” was certainly used to draw attention to the podcast in particular and to his figure as a hockey expert in general. About the pupil of Moscow “Dynamo” they said the same 7 years ago, but over the years Ovi not only did not slow down in performance, but also managed to lead the club to the Stanley Cup. He will not slow down even now, especially in light of the fact that Alexander understands that it will be very difficult to catch up with Gretzky, but it is quite possible. His recent injury, quite possibly, could be the product of the extreme charge and attitude of the captain of the “capital” for this season.

And the phrase “I don’t think he will score even 30 goals this year” does not stand up to criticism at all. Only once in his career Ovechkin failed to overcome the bar of 30 goals, and this happened last season, which was almost 30 matches shorter than usual. And let’s not forget that Alexander missed more than 10 meetings only because of injury, and at the beginning of the season he also had a disqualification for violating coronavirus regulations. So it turns out that if in 45 matches in the last season Ovi “shipped” 24 goals, then in terms of a full season his result could be 43 goals. Isn’t it a result for the 36-year-old striker? Moreover, to surpass the result of Gretzky, the Russian sniper needs to score just over 30 goals per season. So Scott’s statement “I don’t think Ovi will even come close to Gretzky’s record” is as untenable as anything he said about Alexander.

Getty Images

There is no doubt that Ovechkin will do everything to reach his main goal. There are plenty of players who have lifted the Stanley Cup twice in the NHL. And if Ovi climbs to the first line in the list of the best snipers, he is more likely to set a truly eternal record that no one will ever break. It is quite possible that in 5 years Ovi, already being in the status of the best sniper in the NHL, will thank the former “policeman” who wished to promote on his behalf for additional motivation. Criticism of others only provokes Ovechkin and makes him go even faster towards his goal. Scott will be able to see this very soon.