Overlaps and you can’t stop. Sutormin told about his father’s death

Midfielder of Zenit and the Russian national team Alexey Sutormin talked about how he was going through the death of his father.

“After the death of my father, absolutely everything changed. My life, like the life of my family, will definitely not be the same. No matter how difficult it is now, you have to accept the situation and move on. Of course, this is not easy, but it must be done.

I won’t lie: I’m still crying looking at my father’s photo. There is a photograph at home … One day I came in a bad mood … I looked at my father’s smile and … off it. It’s hard to explain: it just overlaps and you can’t stop. Probably the last time I cried was about a month ago.

Then the wife comes over and comforts. Understand, it is also difficult for the spouse: she does not immediately understand what is the matter. It’s hard to describe … Probably only with the loss of my father I realized that there could be such a feeling … Especially when you understand how much more he could have done, look … You start scrolling, a lot of thoughts come into your head. Emotions make themselves felt. But I feel that he is near. Father dreamed of many loved ones. As such, there are no signs, but … Even if he is not, I perfectly understand that he is there and helps me. No matter how awful it may sound, after the death of my father, I got a push in my career: I began to play more, I made my debut in the Champions League, and now I got into the national team. At such moments, I understand perfectly well that this is his great merit. He helps me, “Sutormin said in an interview with the” Championship “correspondent Salavat Murtazin.