https://rsport.ria.ru/20211012/guberniev-1754194055.html
“Pathetic liars and hypocrites”: Guberniev – about the doping of the Norwegian skier Bjorgen
“Pathetic liars and hypocrites”: Guberniev – about the doping of the Norwegian skier Bjorgen – RIA Novosti Sport, 12.10.2021
“Pathetic liars and hypocrites”: Guberniev – about the doping of the Norwegian skier Bjorgen
Commentator Dmitry Guberniev responded to the information about the positive doping test of the eight-time Olympic champion in cross-country skiing Norwegian Marita … RIA Novosti Sport, 12.10.2021
2021-10-12T13: 58
2021-10-12T13: 58
2021-10-12T16: 07
around sports
ski sports
doping
Dmitry guberniev
marit bjorgen
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156175/71/1561757170_0-0:3500:1969_1920x0_80_0_0_ad693704ecc663391c86e33159e04c96.jpg
MOSCOW, October 12 – RIA Novosti. Commentator Dmitry Guberniev reacted to the information about the positive doping test of the eight-time Olympic ski champion in Norwegian Marita Bjorgen. Previously, Bjoergen said that she passed a positive doping test after the 2017 World Championships. The skier found traces of the banned 19-norandrosterone. It turned out that the Norwegian was taking drugs used to shift the menstrual cycle. The active ingredient in the drug norethisterone is converted and excreted in the urine as 19-norandrosterone. After Bjoergen’s explanation, charges were dropped and the case for a positive doping test was dropped. In April 2018, Marit announced the end of her sports career.
https://rsport.ria.ru/20211012/lyzhnitsa-1754150607.html
RIA Novosti Sport
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA Novosti Sport
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://rsport.ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA Novosti Sport
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156175/71/1561757170_438-0:3063:1969_1920x0_80_0_0_835c749cef76fd87f7784205a903d932.jpg
RIA Novosti Sport
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA Novosti Sport
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
around sports, skiing, doping, dmitry guberniev, marit bjorgen
“Pathetic liars and hypocrites”: Guberniev – about the doping of the Norwegian skier Bjorgen