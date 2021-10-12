Photos of world stars in childhood

Justin Bieber as a child. Photo: justinbieber / instagram.com

June 1 is the best time to flip through the album with baby photos. Happy and carefree, they had no idea that they would become stars and face the other side of fame: envy, stubborn public attention, and some with great grief. Looking at these pictures, you also remember about your inner child, who lives in every adult. Stay children, dear readers!

Justin Bieber is very focused. On girls’ hearts, such a look must have affected.

Justin Bieber. Photo: GLOBAL LOOK PRESS

Jessica Alba was definitely a star at school and not an ugly duckling.

Jessica Alba at school. Photo: jessicaalba / globallookpress.com

Jessica Alba. Photo: GLOBAL LOOK PRESS

In her native Barbados, Robin Fenty (Rihanna) lived a quiet and measured life while her dad worked in a clothing warehouse. And at the age of 16 she moved with her parents to the USA, a year later she released her first album and soon conquered America. And then the whole world.

Robin Fenty (Rihanna). Photo: face to face / globallookpress.com

Rihanna. Photo: GLOBAL LOOK PRESS

Britney Spears would be more suited to play Little Red Riding Hood in the American film adaptation of the fairy tale.

Little Britney. Photo: britneyspears / instagram.com

Britney Spears. Photo: GLOBAL LOOK PRESS

Young Keanu Reeves: could a nursery teacher in the United States imagine that she was lucky enough to care for the savior of humanity Neo from “The Matrix”?

Little Keanu. Photo: face to face / globallookpress.com

Keanu Reeves. Photo: GLOBAL LOOK PRESS

Little Adele’s lack of teeth did not in any way affect the off-scale level of charm.

Baby Adele. Photo: adele / instagram.com