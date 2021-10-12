Plemons replaces DiCaprio in Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Fargo” star Jesse Plemons will play the main positive character in Martin Scorsese’s “Killer of the Flower Moon”, which Leonardo DiCaprio was going to portray before the script was revised.

The film also stars Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone.

Because of Scorsese’s offer, Plemons turned down the lead role in Jordan Peele’s directorial project (Get Out, We).

The plot of “Killers of the Flower Moon” is based on the book of the same name by writer and journalist David Grann. She talks about real events that happened in Oklahoma in the last century. The original source tells the story of the investigation of a series of massacres of the Indian tribe of Osage County. The case will be investigated by an employee of the newly formed US federal agency Tom White, his role will be played by Plemons.

DiCaprio and De Niro will be the antagonists in this story.

The book was adapted by Oscar winner Eric Roth, who worked on Forrest Gump and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

The filming process of the film starts in the spring of 2021. The film has a budget of $ 200 million, financed by the Apple project.

