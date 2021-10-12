Portugal 5-0 Luxembourg, Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick in the 2022 World Cup qualifier, 12 October 2021

Ronaldo did not regret the outsider in the selection of the 2022 World Cup. But scored more from the penalty spot than from the field

The Portuguese national team did not experience any problems in the 2022 World Cup qualifying match with Luxembourg. As expected, the command Cristiano Ronaldo easily rolled out an opponent, having loaded five balls into his goal. Few doubted that the star striker would not break his world record for international goals against an opponent of this caliber. And so it happened, although from the game Cristiano scored only in the very ending.

Already by the 18th minute, the hosts upset the goalkeeper of the Luxembourg national team three times, and Ronaldo did it twice. The captain first converted the penalty for a foul on Bernardo Silva, and then he himself earned the 11-meter. Cristiano again outplayed the goalkeeper from a point, but the referee asked to interrupt. However, the third blow of the Portuguese from the penalty spot was effective.

The first half turned out to be excellent for Cristiano in terms of statistics: three shots (all on target), two goals, 100% accurate passes. And his team strengthened the advantage – team-mate Ronaldo scored an accurate shot Bruno Fernandes… After the break, the Portuguese efforts Paligny for the fourth time struck the goalkeeper of the guests. The final score was set by Cristiano, who struck his head into the near corner.

In September, Ronaldo became the record holder for national team goals, surpassing the achievement Ali Daei (now Cristiano has 115 goals on his account, and the Iranian has 109). Today, the Portuguese scored to an underdog only in the last minutes, but at the same time increased the lead in the list of top scorers again. Luxembourg is Ronaldo’s favorite rival at the national team level, as he has never scored as often as any other national team (9 goals including a hat-trick in the last match).





Despite a landslide victory, Portugal remained in second place in the 2022 World Cup qualifier. Serbia beat Azerbaijan in a parallel match and bypassed the team Fernando Santos by one point. However, the Portuguese have a game in reserve. It seems that the fate of the first place in this group will be decided by the Portugal – Serbia match, which will take place on November 14. A few days before this, Ronaldo’s team flies to Ireland, where she will have the opportunity to regain the leadership in the group.