Psychology and art in one: the story of designer @beamingdesign, followed by Kendall Jenner and other stars

On Instagram, you’ve probably seen the vibrant @beamingdesign account, followed by over half a million people, including Kendall Jenner, Maria Bernad, Marie von Behrens and other big influencers. There are all affirmations inside: from motivational calls to listen to yourself, to go your own way, to love and be loved, to more sacred ones – to trust the Universe, increase vibrations and emit light. The creator of the account visualizes all this with the help of unusual art, giving shape to feelings and emotions that in ordinary life remain invisible. How Marilyn Marie Ferschueren from Belgium managed to conquer Instagram with her innovative creative vibe – we learned from her personally.

@beamingdesign special for Vogue Russia

All about the creator

24-year-old Marilyn Marie Ferschueren is a visual designer from Antwerp. She began her creative search in high school: she had to fight a lot for the right to be heard, since the rigid school system, as we know, leaves absolutely no room for imagination. “I was always aware of my creative potential, and I wanted to explore it properly. Fortunately, my parents noticed this craving in me and in 2015 I was sent to the LUCA art school in Ghent. This was the beginning of my journey into the world of creativity. Despite the fact that I had to work hard, I really liked it, and in 2018 I graduated from the Faculty of Visual Design, ”says Marilyn.

About the origin of the idea

The @beamingdesign profile appeared on Instagram in early April 2020, just as the world was hit by the pandemic. “I wanted to create an account that would make people’s lives a little better,” the artist admits. “If I can make at least one person feel understood or brighten up his day with my creativity, then I feel that I have done something very good.”

Marilyn calls her teenage years a time of struggle, despite the fact that she spent her childhood in a loving family. According to the designer, this prompted the first search for the meaning of life. “I have always been a very empathetic person and a great empath, because of this I wanted to seek answers to important life questions. So I began to read many books and communicate with interesting people who hold different points of view. Trying to figure things out, I also listened to a lot of podcasts. Although life was and will always be a mystery, there are still things that I began to understand – little aha moments, as Oprah Winfrey would call them. As soon as such insights appeared in my head, I immediately wanted to share them with the whole world. I now combine simple visual constructs with universal truths and psychology in an attempt to help others feel understood or to be reminded of what life is. In this rapidly changing world, I want my art to help people catch their breath for a second and think about the beauty of life. “

About the work process

Many people wonder how and where you can create such drawings yourself. The answer is simple: in Adobe programs. But the very process of creating each work is much deeper and more complex – it requires an exceptional vision and understanding of the world that Marilyn just possesses. “I try to visualize feelings, emotions, memories and aha moments using geometry, gradients, lines, shapes and colors. I usually start with the text. I have a sketchbook in which I write down all sorts of things – from single words to long arguments. It contains many freehand drawings and shapes that I later use to process on my computer. In general, I try not to think too much about what to write or draw – I just like to do whatever comes into my head. “

About inspiration

To visualize the feeling, Marilyn loves to go outside and observe nature, to look at architecture during the day. For a creative person like her, it is enough to simply observe what surrounds him, noticing incredible details in ordinary phenomena. “I see different patterns, colors, shapes around – all this really energizes me. People are also an important source of inspiration. Due to my sensitivity and deep empathy, I cannot calmly watch horror films – whenever I see scary scenes, these images haunt me mentally for several weeks. It can be pretty hard. But thanks to this ability to empathize and feel, I manage to compose new unusual shapes and colors. It is rather difficult to explain exactly how this happens, because I myself cannot fully understand, but I just follow my feelings until the work makes sense. ”

About subscriber growth

From the very beginning, Marilyn relied on universal accessibility – the meaning, the message of her art is clear to everyone and finds a response at some intuitive level. The designer adds: “In addition, you probably noticed that I publish not one version of the picture, but immediately an album with variations of the same picture in different colors. After all, we all have our own tastes and preferences, including with regard to color. ” Such concern for all those who put her work on the screensaver of the phone or simply admire them on the net, unwittingly captivates. Speaking about the reasons for the popularity, the creator of the account herself notes that the reposts of the stars helped to promote her profile and gain even more subscribers. There would be no great love – there would be no virality, so the main merit is still that the designer managed to create something that we have never seen before.

About the most popular post

“My most popular post is about using your energy. I think it took off so much because of the kind message and six peculiar light bulbs – they look new and quite fresh. This is simply not seen before, and in combination with the color palette and message, they really touched the hearts of many. Of course, in these difficult times of the coronavirus pandemic, many people are beginning to realize that we need each other even more than before. We are all created from energy, and it’s up to us to decide what to do with it, ”says Marilyn.

About plans for the future

The artist is currently creating the long-awaited online store, beamingdesign. Marilyn assures that it will work very soon, and we need to be patient and follow the news in her account. She also dreams of creating a collectible book in which she can collect all her iconic works.

Fingers crossed, we are waiting for us to see her art with our own eyes and hang up as a poster over the desktop a favorite life-affirming quote that will fulfill the will of its creator, namely, make our life a little better.