Rapper Tyga’s new girlfriend accused him of beating

American rapper Tyga got into a scandal with the beating of his own girlfriend. Around 3 a.m. on October 11, a girlfriend of a 31-year-old artist named Kamarin Swanson showed up at her boyfriend’s house. However, this meeting ended not with hot bed joys, but with beatings, traces of which the girl is now actively exposing on social networks.

According to TMZ, citing a source close to the rapper, the blonde showed up at his house in the middle of the night, although he asked her not to come, and began to scream heart-rendingly at the door. The artist himself and his relatives thought that the girl was drunk.

In the end Tyga went out to talk to the rowdy, but the screams continued. And then Kamarin called the police to the scene, reported the beatings and recorded the injuries. The rapper has not yet been arrested. The next day, he himself appeared at the Los Angeles Police Department and told his version of what happened.

The girl, through Instagram, told the subscribers that she had come to the artist’s home at his own invitation. She even showed a screenshot of the correspondence in which he called a car for her. Kamarin said she was going to fight for her truth.

The publication writes that the couple began dating at the beginning of 2021, but at the time of these events they managed to leave. Whether the artist will go to court for beating a girl, the investigation is now deciding.

American rapper Tyga starred in a video in a T-shirt depicting Viktor TsoiIn the US, these designer clothes cost about $ 500.

We add that the real name of the rapper is Michael Ray Nguyen-Stevenson. His pseudonym means Thank You God Always – “Thank God always.” He was married to a model and has a son. Earlier, the press exaggerated his scandalous three-year romance with TV star and businesswoman Kylie Jenner.

