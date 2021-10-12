Rating of riders according to the results of the Turkish Grand Prix

Journalists from British Sky Sports rated on a ten-point scale the performances of the riders at the Turkish Grand Prix …

Valtteri Bottas: 9.5

Valtteri Bottas is back at the top of the podium. 378 days have passed since the last victory of the Finnish driver, but at the stage in Istanbul, he won perhaps the most impressive victory of his career.

No, Bottas did not deserve pole, because Lewis Hamilton was much faster in qualifying, but as Jenson Button said, Valtteri acted flawlessly in the race. Would Bottas be left in Mercedes for the next season if he spent the whole year racing like that? It is unknown, but now Valtteri is definitely helping his teammate in the fight for the title.

Max Verstappen: 8.5

The second place in the race and the lead in the individual competition – a good end of the weekend for Max Verstappen on the track, where the Red Bull car did not look very fast.

On a dry track in qualifying, Verstappen was ahead of Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly, and on the wet track he hoped to impose a fight on Mercedes, but was never able to provide real resistance to Bottas. While there is no reason to panic, Max has already urged his team to take a step forward in the final six races.

Sergio Perez: 8

Sergio Perez also had problems in order to unleash the speed of Red Bull. His pace in qualifying was worrisome – only seventh time, but the next day the Mexican driver performed well.

Sergio had a good start, but during the race he could not maintain the same pace as his partner. At the same time, Perez proved to be excellent in the fight against rivals, not letting Hamilton forward in the face-to-face confrontation. Perez then overtook Charles Leclerc and climbed to the podium for the first time in nine races.

Charles Leclair: 9

Charles Leclair became one of the stars of the past weekend. He would have easily climbed to the podium if he had had a pit stop at the same time as the rivals from Red Bull.

After his stop in the pits, Charles returned to the track third, but could not get the tires to work and lost to Perez, who at certain points in the race was ten seconds ahead.

Nonetheless, Leclair had a brilliant weekend and helped Ferrari close the constructors’ championship gap with McLaren.

Lewis Hamilton: 8.5

Fifth place after a penalty for replacing the engine cannot be considered a disaster, although Lewis Hamilton clearly left Turkey disappointed that the final laps of the race did not turn out quite the way he expected.

From Friday’s practice to qualifying, Lewis dominated the Turkish circuit. In the race, it took him some time to overtake Yuki Tsunoda, but finding himself on an empty track, he fully revealed the potential of the car, although later he could not overtake Sergio Perez.

Pierre Gasly: ​​9

There is no doubt that Pierre Gasly is one of the best riders this season. He had another brilliant weekend despite the race penalty.

Gasly qualified brilliantly – for the twelfth time out of sixteen attempts he took a place in the first six. However, the start of the race was unsuccessful – he was caught between Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso in the first corner, and knocked out the Spaniard.

A good race pace allowed Gasley to minimize the impact of the penalty, and he finished just 2.4 seconds behind Hamilton. Who knows, maybe the fifth place was possible for him.

Lando Norris: 7.5

At the stage in Sochi, Lando Norris claimed victory, and in Turkey he called the seventh place – the maximum possible. At the last stage, McLaren did not have the usual competitiveness, but Norris again beat team-mate Daniel Riccardo without any problems. In the race, he held back the apparently faster Ferrari driver for several laps, so he can leave Turkey with his head held high.

Carlos Sainz: 9.5

Carlos is voted Rider of the Day after an epic breakthrough into the top ten. In very difficult conditions, Sainz overtook his rivals, performing several beautiful maneuvers. He could have finished in the top six, if not for a hitch at the pit stop.

Sainz has a brilliant performance in Turkey, and he continues to be ahead of Leclerc’s team-mate in the individual competition.

Lance Stroll: 7.5

Last year, Lance won pole position in difficult weather conditions, and this weekend the Canadian effortlessly beat team-mate Sebastian Vettel. It is a pity that Aston Martin’s speed did not allow him to compete for higher positions.

Esteban Ocon: 7

Esteban Ocon raced on one set of intermediate tires, becoming the first rider since 1997 to complete the entire distance without a pit stop. It took an effort for the window, because on the last loop he was five seconds slower than Antonio Giovinazzi, who was chasing him, and the risk of a puncture was great.

One point earned was a reward for Esteban for the weekend, during which he was inferior in speed to team-mate Fernando Alonso.

Antonio Giovinazzi: 7.5

Antonio Giovinazzi could not get out of the first part of qualification, but made an impression in the race. The Italian looked confident at a distance and was close to earning points for the first time since the Monaco Grand Prix. But did he do everything to guarantee himself a place on the team in 2022? Apparently, not yet.

Kimi Raikkonen: 6.5

Kimi spent exactly the same weekend as his partner, just a little slower. He may be comforted by the fact that he finished ahead of rivals with faster cars.

Daniel Riccardo: 5.5

Daniel Riccardo had a disappointing weekend, the outcome of which predetermined him not reaching the second part of qualification. After McLaren decided to change the power plant to the Australian, but Daniel could not break through to the top like Carlos Sainz. As a result, Riccardo did not claim points during the course.

Yuki Tsunoda: 5

Yuki Tsunoda restrained Lewis Hamilton at the start of the race, demonstrating a high pace, but all his efforts were canceled out by a reversal. Over the weekend, he was inferior to Gasley, and continues to make mistakes.

George Russell: 6.5

George Russell usually squeezes out of Williams even more than the car is capable of, but in Turkey, in the second qualifying session, he made an uncharacteristic mistake. In the race there were more problems with speed, and he could not do anything about it.

Fernando Alonso: 7

For the first time since 2014, Fernando Alonso qualified in the top five. He hoped to earn a lot of points in Turkey, possibly to climb the podium, but the incident in the first corner dashed all hopes for a high result.

Although the incident was not Fernando’s fault, then he sent Mick Schumacher into a U-turn, for which he received a fine. Sixteenth place at the finish line does not reflect Alonso’s speed this past weekend.

Nicholas Latifi: 5

Tough weekend for Nicholas Latifi. In qualifying, he again could not get ahead of team-mate George Russell, dropping out of the fight in the first session. The reversal at the start hardly made his race worse.

Sebastian Vettel: 5.5

Worst strategy this weekend? Sebastian Fettel was in tenth position when he decided to switch to slicks. He immediately regretted this decision, since the state of the track did not allow attacking. Sebastian returned to the pits for the intermediate tires, but his chances had already been irreparably damaged.

Mick Schumacher: 7.5

Mick Schumacher had one of his best weekends and deserved more. For the second time in his career, he reached the second part of qualification, but his race was ruined by a collision with Fernando Alonso. Even after that, Mick showed a high pace and finished ahead of his partner.

Nikita Mazepin: 4

Throughout the weekend, Nikita Mazepin was slow, which is upsetting in itself, and was inferior to his team-mate. In the race, he blocked rivals when they overtook him in a circle. This time Mazepin almost made an accident with Lewis Hamilton when he was accelerating – the Mercedes driver had to retreat to avoid contact.