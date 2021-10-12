Reese Witherspoon shared her impressions of meeting with Kate Middleton

American actress and Academy Award winner Reese Witherspoon is pretty hard to surprise. However, a member of the royal family succeeded. The star wrote about this in her book Whiskey in a Teacup.

Reese Witherspoon on meeting Kate Middleton

The actress admitted that she had the opportunity to see the Duchess of Cambridge in 2011 in Los Angeles. Reese Witherspoon noted that she was not at all a fan of the royal family, but the thought of meeting Katherine greatly excited her.

To look his best, the celebrity woke up at 4 a.m., which is rather unusual for her. It is worth noting that then a little time passed after the wedding of Kate Middleton with Prince William. However, she made the best impression on the Oscar winner.

I love Kate Middleton so much. She did not disappoint! She was simple, sweet, warm, elegant and discreet. She also told a joke, and I immediately fell under her spell. She is as wonderful as she seems. She is a very compassionate, socially conscious, deeply caring person,

Reese says.

Witherspoon added that she is now very fond of the Duchess of Cambridge. She’s in awe of Kate Middleton’s level of dedication.

“We need a very special person who would decide on such a life. Choose such a course of events when you are at any moment under the gun of the public. Now that she is in this position, her whole life is dedicated to serving forever,” the actress shared …