Reese Witherspoon spoke about the difficulties of motherhood

Legally Blonde Reese Witherspoon, 45, has three children. The elders from their first marriage with actor Ryan Philip – Ava and Deacon – are already quite adults – they are 22 and 19 years old, respectively. The youngest child, the son of Tennessee James, the actress gave birth to from her second husband, agent Jim Toth in 2012. Now Reese is already, so to speak, an experienced mom. But in the beginning it was not easy. In a new interview on The View TV show, Reese said that when she first became a mom, she faced many difficulties. Firstly, Witherspoon practically alone dealt with the newborn first child.

I lived away from my mother. She then worked as a full-time nurse, and I was raising a small child. I was 23 years old. I had no sisters, I had no aunts. I was alone in a new city, Los Angeles, and literally had no friends. I cried constantly, – said the actress.

In addition, Reese admitted that she was not ready for motherhood, she did not know at all what to do with a small child.

I didn’t know what to do when the baby cried all night. Ava didn’t sleep at night until seven months, and I just didn’t know what to do. I thought she was constantly hungry, – the actress admitted.

Reese Witherspoon

Looking back, the actress advises young mothers not to hesitate to seek help.

I just want to say that you can handle it. It’s tricky, but try to find friends. Reach out to people, don’t be afraid. Because you can’t do everything perfectly on your own, ”Reese advised.

Children of Reese Witherspoon