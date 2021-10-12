Riddick 2013 – where to watch online movie with Vin Diesel – Film News

The famous actor Vin Diesel, who plays the main role in the blockbuster series The Chronicles of Riddick, intrigued the audience. Everyone has been waiting for the release of the fourth part for a long time.

Vin Diesel in the movie “Riddick” (2013) / Photo: themoviedb.org

On the official Instagram page, Vin Diesel posted a post about the excellent work of his team on the fourth film in the Riddick franchise “Fury”, hinting that she is much closer than it might seem and posted a photo of the protagonist.

Back in the 13th year, the actor said in an interview: “We have to get to Underverse. I expect this and believe that it is necessary. We need to go through Underverse to get to Fury.”

Vin Diesel announced the shooting of the sequel to “Riddick” / Photo: instagram.com/vindiesel

To brighten up the anticipation of the new part and remember where the story ended, we suggest watching the latest film of the Riddick franchise on OLL.TV:

