Rihanna hurt the feelings of Indians by posting a topless photo in some jewelry

Rihanna recently posted a photo of herself posing topless on Instagram. But the uncomplicated shot turned out to be offensive to a whole group of her fans – the inhabitants of India and adherents of Hinduism.

In the photo, Rihanna appeared with an abundance of jewelry. In one of them – a pendant – users saw a figurine of the god Ganesha, and this caused a wave of indignation from users, who believed that the image of a deity was inappropriate in such a spicy photo. Some also disliked that the singer wears a sacred image simply as a decoration.

“I am a Muslim, but I live in India and I respect the god Ganesha. Sorry, but your use of his image offends my feelings. How can fans from India like that? ” – one of the subscribers turned to the star. Many supported her: “Rihanna! Stop using my religion for aesthetic purposes! “,” In Hinduism, this is a sacred image, what are you doing? “

Interestingly, Rihanna posted the photo in question on February 15th, the day of the Hindu holiday of Ganesha Jayanti (Ganesha’s birthday). Some users stood up for the singer and suggested that in this way, on the contrary, she expressed respect for the culture of India.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Yana Shelekhova