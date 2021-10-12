Ripple and Nelnet to set up $ 44 million fund to invest in green energy

Ripple has announced a partnership with financial services division Nelnet to reduce the carbon footprint of the cryptocurrency industry.

As part of the collaboration, the partners will set up a $ 44 million fund to fund Nelnet Renewable Energy’s solar projects in the United States. Most of the capital will be allocated by Ripple.

According to a press release, the projects supported by the fund have compensated for more than 1.5 million tons of carbon dioxide over 35 years. This is equivalent to CO emissions 2 from consumption of approximately 583 million liters of gasoline.

“Ensuring a clean energy future is one of the top priorities for every industry, not only to stimulate economic growth, but also to ensure a more sustainable world. As the adoption of cryptocurrencies and blockchain continues to grow, it is clear that technology will be at the heart of our future financial systems, ”said Ken Weber, head of social performance at Ripple.

The partnership will help the company meet its commitments to reduce the carbon footprint of financial services, he added.

Ripple previously joined the Crypto Climate Accord initiative aimed at decarbonizing the crypto industry and making it fully renewable by 2030.

In 2020, the fintech company partnered with the Energy Web and the Rocky Mountain Institute to reduce the carbon footprint of the XRP Ledger network to zero.

Recall that in March, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse criticized Bitcoin and Ethereum for unsustainable mining.

Discussions about the environmental impact of mining the first cryptocurrency escalated after Tesla’s decision to suspend sales of electric cars for the first cryptocurrency in May. The company referred to carbon emissions from mining.

Elon Musk has also repeatedly spoken out on this topic and, according to the survey, his tweets about the dangers of bitcoin mining for the environment negatively influenced the opinion of investors.

