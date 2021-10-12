Ripple jointly invests in ESG with Nelnet | Blockchain24

Crypto digital payment service Ripple has made a $ 44 million environmental, social and energy (ESG) co-investment with Nelnet in one of Nelnet’s solar energy funds, the firms said Monday.

Ripple will be the majority investor in the bundle that will fund solar energy projects across the United States. The companies estimate that solar projects financed by the joint venture offset more than 1.5 million tons of carbon dioxide over 35 years, or roughly the same amount of carbon dioxide emissions from consuming 154 million gallons of gasoline.

“Ensuring a clean energy future is a top priority across all industries, not only to drive future economic growth, but also to ensure a more sustainable world. As the adoption of cryptocurrencies and blockchain continues to grow, it is clear that technology will underpin our future financial systems, ”said Ken Weber, head of social performance at Ripple, in a press release. “We are delighted to be working with Nelnet as we fulfill our commitment to reducing the carbon footprint of financial services worldwide and delivering on the promise of the carbon-negative cryptocurrency industry.”

The crypto industry’s carbon footprint is a long-standing problem, and this is not the first green partnership for Ripple. Ripple is part of the Crypto Climate Accord, which aims to make the crypto industry run on 100% renewable energy by 2030. Last year, the nonprofit Energy Web launched a decentralized approach to decarbonizing the network and used Ripple as its first partner.