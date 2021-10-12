Ross Brown: Perez and Hamilton fight – decoration of the race

In a traditional column, Formula 1 sporting director Ross Brown summed up the Turkish Grand Prix.

The 2021 season is a real gift that never ceases to delight. We come to the races, not knowing who will win. In Turkey, the situation repeated itself – the race turned out to be exciting. And although there were not many bright confrontations during the distance, we saw an interesting development of events and tension closer to the finish line, when the teams had to decide whether to stop in the pits or try to reach the distance in one set.

Can’t Win All Races

Once again, teams had to make difficult strategic decisions. In such a situation, you need to trust your experience and intuition. Using the example of Lewis Hamilton, we saw how difficult it was to decide on a pit stop. When the situation on the track is not obvious and the rider disagrees with you, the team can easily reject a decision that they think is right.

The pilot spends the entire race in a kind of “bubble”. He has information about the state of the track, but he does not see all the data that are available to the engineers on the command bridge. If Lewis did not go to the pits, and his tires stopped holding the track or it rained, it would be a disaster.

Valtteri Bottas is my Racer of the Day

Several riders have shown themselves brilliantly, including Carlos Sainz, who earned points from the start from the last row, but my “Racer of the Day” is Valtteri Bottas. He made no mistakes in very difficult conditions. Mercedes has a very good car, but Valtteri was able to squeeze everything out of it, not allowing rivals to pose a threat.

Valtteri leaves the team – in such a situation it is easy to give up, but he did not give up and worked brilliantly. We know how good Max Verstappen is on a wet track, but even he couldn’t catch up with Bottas. If Alfa Romeo gives Valtteri a fast car next year, he’ll get the most out of it.

Sergio Perez achieves results for Red Bull

After several difficult races, Sergio Perez performed well. It was easy to make a mistake in the last race, but he showed the high speed and skill that Red Bull expected from him this year.

Sergio honestly defended himself against Lewis’ attacks, which was one of the most exciting moments of the race. He has to perform like this every weekend. Perhaps the result of the Turkish Grand Prix will give him confidence, and he will start to consistently show good results.

The fight for the title continues

We know that points earned at any point in the season can be crucial, but at this stage, every prize point is important, because riders understand that if they make mistakes at the end of the season, they will not have time to recoup. Both in the individual competition and in the Constructors’ Cup, the fight will continue until the final race. This is the first time in many years that we will see such an exciting ending to the season.

Why was the season so exciting? When I was leading teams, I knew that there was no magic solution to all problems, but only gradual improvement. I believe the same is true for all sports. There is no doubt that the budgetary constraints and regulation adjustments had a positive impact on Formula 1 and ensured a tighter fight for the title.

Teams do not have the opportunity to invest huge amounts of money and, thanks to this, become champions. Access to resources is now limited, and in parallel, teams are preparing for the next season, which requires a lot of time and money.

All these factors have led to a tighter fight for the title. We need a meritocracy and we want the best team to win. However, we do not want the team to win by a huge margin simply because they have a larger budget than the rest.

Last weekend, I heard talk about whether it is worth changing the regulations next year, if now there is everything for an exciting fight. It is necessary to understand the fact that although we see an exciting struggle, but the riders are still difficult to closely pursue rivals and overtake.

It is clear that in 2022 the situation will not change dramatically, but we will get a platform that will improve the fight on the track. I have no doubt that once the teams are comfortable with the new regulations, we will see an incredibly exciting battle for the title, but with a lot of fighting on the track wheel to wheel.

Cleaning the track has done its job

Our congratulations to the organizers of the Turkish Grand Prix. For the second year in a row, they successfully completed the race with a fantastic job. Last year, shortly before the stage, new asphalt was laid on the track, which caused some discontent, but contributed to an exciting race. This year, promoters have cleared the asphalt to provide more traction.

We saw a great stage, culminating in an exciting race in front of an enthusiastic crowd of fans in the stands. Bravo.