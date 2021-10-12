“Russia is more developed than Denmark.” Dynamo defender named the advantages of Russian football

Uruguayan defender of Dynamo Moscow Guillermo Varela gave an interview to Eurosport, in which he assessed the level of football development in Russia, recalled the period of his performances for Manchester United, and also formulated advice to novice footballers.
In 2020, Varela moved from Copenhagen to Dynamo on loan. A year later, the Moscow club bought the player for 2 million euros, signing a two-year contract. According to the Uruguayan, he likes living in Russia more than in Denmark.
“Russia is more developed than Denmark. In terms of the football infrastructure, Russia is better, and Denmark is cooler in terms of climate, ”explained the 28-year-old footballer. Varela noted that he feels comfortable in Russia: “I came to Russia and realized that I was at home. I was well received. “
Varela began his career in the youth team of the Uruguayan team Penarol. In 2012, the player moved to the main squad of the club, and two years later he moved to Manchester United. “I don’t consider moving to Manchester a mistake, because I have always wanted to play for a top club. And it was the right decision. “
In 2015, the defender got a foothold in the youth team “Manchester United” for players under 21 years old. A little later, Varela moved to the main team, which was coached by Jose Mourinho, where he faced stiff competition. “By the way, I am the England junior champion. There I felt the tough British style. This is athletic football: you need to be strong, go to the gym, ”the player explained.
According to the Uruguayan, he lacked the audacity and courage to stay in England. Mourinho called the footballer for a conversation, during which he said that in Manchester United he would enter the field every three matches. The Portuguese advised him to gain experience in another team, where he will have more playing time.
“I would advise young people to first gain experience in their country, and then leave for Europe. It will be easier to gain a foothold this way, ”the footballer said.
Varela made the top 6 championships, in which the English Premier League (Premier League) took the first place, the defender put the Spanish La Liga on the second line, the German Bundesliga on the third, the Russian Premier League (RPL) on the fourth, and on the fifth – Danish Super League. The player gave the home Uruguayan championship the sixth place, complaining about the lack of funding sources, poverty and poor quality of the pitches.
This season, RPL Varela entered the field with Dynamo in nine matches, gave one assist and received three yellow cards.