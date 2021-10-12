Russia is very close to the 2022 World Cup. Maribor had the best match under Valeria Karpin – 10/12/2021

When it’s good, then it’s good. True, in the first four matches under Karpin, the game of the Russian national team was never called: “boring”, “burdensome”, “bad”, “terrible”, “monstrous”. And all these epithets are, in principle, fair. And everything went downhill – from a non-spectacular draw with Croatia to a meeting with Slovakia, which was absolutely unbearable in terms of the quality of football. Maribor favorably differed from everything that happened before, at least in that it didn’t have to constantly struggle with the desire to turn off the broadcast, and then thoughts like “e-mine, why did I spend an hour and a half on it?” Didn’t come into my head.

Slovenia turned out to be not at all as terrible as it seemed to many. An absolutely mediocre average team, where, in addition to the elite goalkeeper Cloud, there is one decent performer – Josip Ilicic. For a couple of months each season he acts like a god, but luckily for us, this is not that period. Even so, his class was enough to score – as in March in Sochi. And the fact that from time to time in the second half it became alarming, so nothing surprising – if you remember that in this combination, the Russian national team’s defense line entered the field for the first, and most likely the last time. And not only defense, considering the number of losses in the squad before and during this October slot.

At the same time, a nerve in the ending could have been completely avoided – there were enough chances to roll this Slovenia and hammer in the third. But that turned out pretty well, all things considered. And the miracle goal of Georgy Jikia is generally the best thing that happened to our team in 2021. Personally, I have not experienced such delight for a very long time, perhaps since the time of the ball by Mario Fernandez of Croatia in the overtime of the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup.

We scolded the national team so much for the quality of football that now we want to throw a little gasoline into the fire of optimism kindled by the Valeravers. Before and during Euro 2020, we didn’t set anyone as an example of Russia – to the point and not. And Ukraine (everything is clear here), and Hungary with its passion and spirit, tactical geeks, I remember, constantly remembered Austria.

But where are they all now? Ukraine has only theoretical chances for the first place and it is far from the fact that it will fall into the joints at all. Hungary has only ghostly chances for the latter. In Austria, everything is also difficult – “-4” from the second line in the far from the strongest group with the main rivals in the face of Scotland and Israel.

And we have won as many victories in this cycle as Ukraine, Hungary and Austria combined. Russia takes the clear first place in its group (thanks to Slovakia, which took points away from the Croats). Russia has already provided at least a passage to the joints. And, most importantly, Russia needs four points in the remaining two meetings against Cyprus and Croatia to go to Qatar. It is clear that the draw in Split on November 14 still needs to be won, but there, I would like to believe, and the composition will turn out to be different.

In the meantime, you can just screen the standings and rejoice.