Russia lost its place at the Grand Prix stage because of Tutberidze’s student – who is Daniil Samsonov, what happened

Neither myself nor people. Has Russia lost a US Grand Prix participant due to the decision of Tutberidze’s headquarters?

The Grand Prix series has not yet begun, but Russia has already faced an annoying nuisance. At the first stage in the USA, our team will miss a participant due to the dubious decision of the headquarters Eteri Tutberidze…

Russian Daniil Samsonov specially traveled to another country to obtain an American visa, and a few days later withdrew due to health problems. It is unclear what the coaches were counting on, because the once promising skater cannot recover from an unpleasant illness.

And the most offensive thing is that as a result, another excellent single skater from Russia was left without the opportunity to perform at the Grand Prix.

Student Tutberidze withdrew from the US Grand Prix

The first stage of the Grand Prix in Las Vegas starts on September 22. But for the majority of Russian skaters, the struggle for the podium began long before the tournament. Due to bureaucratic problems, our athletes were forced to take part in a real special operation to obtain American visas. The Federation, together with the diplomatic departments, did everything to ensure that Russian skaters had a legal opportunity to fly to the United States and show the power of our figure skating there.

This makes it even more offensive that shortly before the tournament, the Russian national team suffered a sensitive loss. Single player Daniil Samsonov from the group Eteri Tutberidze withdrew from the Grand Prix stage for medical reasons.

“Daniil received a visa, but health problems, unfortunately, do not allow him to have time to prepare and take part,” said Alexander Kogan, General Director of the FFKKR.



Thus, only Artur Danielyan will represent Russia at the competitions in the United States in men's single skating. According to the rules for the distribution of Grand Prix stages, Andrei Mozalev could count on Samsonov's quota. By a happy coincidence, it is the Russian who is next in line for another stage. But the absence of an American visa, which is extremely difficult to obtain in the current political situation, does not allow Andrey to travel to Las Vegas. Most likely, a foreigner will take the place of Daniel. It turns out that due to the too late decision to remove Samsonov, Russia lost a very important quota for the Grand Prix.





Samsonov is fighting an unpleasant disease

Samsonov’s refusal to participate in the tournament was received extremely negatively by many fans. On the one hand, no one is immune from sudden injuries. On the other hand, Daniel has been suffering from the consequences of Osgood-Schlatter syndrome for the third season. Due to an insidious illness, Samsonov missed almost the entire last season, speaking only at the Russian championship. The only tournament was unsuccessful for Tutberidze’s student. Daniel thwarted the free program and took only seventh place.

Nevertheless, this did not prevent him from getting two stages of the Grand Prix at once. Thanks to a high personal record, earned back in 2019, Samsonov gained an advantage over Andrey Mozalev, Peter Gumennik and Mark Kondratyuk, who showed good results at Russian starts last season.

Initially, the decision seemed strange and unfair, but everything was in accordance with the ISU regulations. Participation in two stages allowed Daniel to loudly declare himself as an adult and compete for reaching the Grand Prix finals. But already in September, Daniel's condition began to raise questions again. Student Tutberidze withdrew from open rental for medical reasons.





It became clear that the health problems of the 16-year-old skater were still there. But the coaches were silent about the nature of the damage, so there was hope that Samsonov would still be released in the season. In early October, together with the rest of the Russian national team, Daniil traveled to Tashkent to obtain an American visa. And a few days later he starred.

The dubious decision of the Tutberidze headquarters

Only three days passed between the announcement of the receipt of an American visa by the Russian skaters and the decision to remove Samsonov. Apparently, we are not talking about a sudden injury in training – health problems have been following the skater for a long time. In this regard, the behavior of Tutberidze’s coaching staff looks selfish.

Shoot Samsonov earlier, Andrei Mozalev could claim his place in Las Vegas, who, at the end of last season, certainly deserved a full participation in the Grand Prix series. Two stages would have allowed the junior world champion to compete for the final. But because of the protracted decision, the stage in the United States will go either to a foreigner or to no one at all. Due to the illusory hope for the restoration of Samsonov, Russia lost a participant in the Grand Prix stage. As they say, neither to myself nor to people.