Russia was deprived of silver at the Sochi Olympics after Rodchenkov’s revelations

The International Biathlon Union canceled the results of Olga Zaitseva. Because of this, the Russian national team lost the silver medal, which the team won in the women’s relay

Read us on News News

Olga Zaitseva

(Photo: Lev Fedoseev / TASS)



The International Biathlon Union (IBU) has canceled the results of Russian biathlete Olga Zaitseva at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. This is reported on the website of the organization.

Zaitseva took part in the relay, in the sprint, in the pursuit, in the individual race and in the mass start during the Olympics. Due to the disqualification of the athlete, the Russian national team lost the silver medal, which the team won in the women’s relay.

The IBU disqualified the athlete based on the decision of the International Olympic Committee, which was adopted in 2017, to disqualify biathletes Zaitseva, Vilukhina and Romanova for life for violation of anti-doping rules. The union also stripped them of the medals won in Sochi. The accusations against the Russian athletes were based on the testimony of the former head of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory, Grigory Rodchenkov.

WADA revoked the accreditation of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory



After the disqualification, the athlete filed an appeal, but she was only partially satisfied, her life ban on participation in the Olympic Games was lifted from her. The biathlete retired in 2015.

Zaitseva is a two-time Olympic champion. At the 2006 and 2010 Games, she won the relay. In addition, at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, the athlete won a silver medal in the pursuit. She also managed to get three gold medals at the World Championships.