Russian athletes will not be allowed to the European MMA Championship in Kiev

According to the head of the Ukrainian MMA Federation, the absence of Russian athletes was the main requirement for the tournament organizers.

Russian athletes will not be allowed to the European MMA Championship, which will be held in Kiev from 5 to 9 November. The head of the Ukrainian Federation of MMA (UF MMA) Volodymyr Teslya told Sport Arena about this.

“UF MMA has no contacts with the aggressor country, in contrast to some other organizations. Unfortunately, to clear this field, you still need to work hard. But we hope that over time in Ukraine there will be less and less ties with Russia, ”Teslya said.

He also noted that non-participation of fighters from Russia in the tournament was one of the main requirements of the Ukrainian side. “Our main demand for the European Championship sounded short and categorical – there should not be a single fighter from Russia. They went to meet us. Therefore, raids on our federation are absolutely groundless. We are doing everything to develop the sport and will certainly raise martial arts to the highest level, ”added Teslya.