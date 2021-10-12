Russian fighters were not allowed to the European MMA Championship in Kiev

https://rsport.ria.ru/20211012/mma-1754132457.html

Ukraine refused to admit Russian fighters to the MMA World Championship in Kiev

President of the Ukrainian Federation of MMA Vladimir Teslya said that Russian athletes will not be able to get to the European Championship, which will be hosted by Kiev in November … RIA Novosti Sport, 10/12/2021

MOSCOW, October 12 – RIA Novosti. President of the Ukrainian Federation of MMA Vladimir Teslya said that Russian athletes will not be able to get to the European Championship, which will be hosted by Kiev in November. Tesley quotes the Sport Arena portal. Competitions under the auspices of the Global MMA Association (GAMMA) have been postponed twice and will be held in the capital of Ukraine from November 5 to 9. According to the Inside the Games portal, initially the competition was supposed to be hosted by Greece, then GAMMA moved them to Georgia from – for forest fires, which lost the right to host the tournament due to an increase in cases of coronavirus infection.

