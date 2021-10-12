Russian national team qualification selection for the World Cup World Cup in Qatar: Karpin is as lucky as Hiddink, Russia needs to go to the World Cup from the first place – October 12, 2021

Each has its own sad story associated with the Russian national team. Someone was crying in 1999 – no need to remind after what moment. Someone shed tears in 2002 – of course, together with Kerzhakov and Sychev. Someone was sad after the instant departure from Euro 2004, someone found themselves depressed after Maribor. People were angry after 0: 1 with the Greeks in 2012, and two years later they did not understand how it was possible to skate 1: 1 with Algeria and Korea. Even at Euro in 2021, there was an episode when we could save ourselves: Golovin jumped out on Schmeichel with the score 0: 0, but Kasper fought off, and Denmark, which was trembling, gradually gathered, revived and executed.

We are used to the traditionally unlucky team. There were, of course, hopeless periods, as in the selection for the 2006 World Cup and for the Euro in France, but usually there was at least some chance, but we did not use it. What can I say: the national team was overwhelmingly lucky so rarely that Hiddink’s magic is still remembered, and Gus himself is called a wizard. Still – the Dutch grandfather masterly interrupted the absolutely loser series of Russia at major tournaments. Thanks to Gus, a standard of football luck has even appeared in Russia: no one will forget the rainy evening at Wembley, when the hungover and unmotivated Croats finished off the stubborn British.

So that’s it. It seems that now the national team has luck no less than in the fall of 2007. At first, the Croats left without Modric – this partially provided Karpin with a decent and hopeful start. Then Cyprus and Malta did not take a point, although they really could – the Slovaks will confirm. Then Slovakia endlessly forgave and scored to itself. Finally, the Croats were so overwhelmed that they scored a sudden 2: 2 with the Slovaks, and with the canceled third goal of Vlašić.

As a result, Russia just needs to score four points with Cyprus and Croatia. There is already a joke on Twitter that the national team will yield to the underdogs and rush to Split for a victory, but this situation does not suit. After an enchanting streak of luck, you must first punish the Cypriots without nerves, then play strictly against Croatia, and then prepare for the World Cup for a whole year.

It’s even scary to imagine what would happen if Russia missed this gorgeous opportunity. First, the players and the coach will live in the absolute minor until spring. Oiled end of the year, tons of interviews asking “What’s missing?” and “Where did you go wrong?”

Secondly, the European meat grinder will be monstrously tough, which is troubling given Karpin’s playoff stats. There you will need to strangle two hungry applicants from second places in a row, and this is a problem. For every Ajax he has passed, Valera has a pair of St. Gallen’s – the coach of the national team flew out too often in the qualifiers so as not to be afraid of spring showdowns.

Therefore, it is important to resolve all issues right now. Do not live with the feeling “nothing, there will still be a chance”, but treat the upcoming matches as if the playoffs have already begun. Once again: historically, the Russian national team is unlucky. But, if you’re lucky, you need to use it to the maximum.