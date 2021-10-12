Salavat Yulaev should be afraid of him: the Ak Bars defender knocks out his opponents and hits hard

Moreover, in the summer, Kirill Adamchuk could have ended up in Ufa.

Last summer, Ak Bars returned a defender from Severstal Kirill Adamchuk. 27-year-old hockey player easily fit into the system Dmitry Kvartalnov, and its main quality is the ability to conduct a power struggle. In terms of the number of power moves, Adamchuk leads the team by a wide margin, and some of his hits have spread across social networks. Perhaps, we will see new spectacular hits from the defender in today’s “green derby” in Ufa, which starts at 17:00 Moscow time.

Kirill Adamchuk / photo: hereinafter the official website of Ak Bars

ADAMCHUK HAS MORE STRENGTHS THAN ALL OTHER DEFENDERS TAKEN TOGETHER

Adamchuk is one of the toughest players in the league. He has 41 power moves in 16 matches. According to this indicator, he is among the top 10 players in the league (9th place). Tops the rating Mark Pussy willow from “Admiral” – 67 hits. At the same time, Adamchuk has the smallest playing time out of all ten. On average, he spends 14 minutes and 22 seconds on the ice. The best of the Ufa team in this rating is the defender Pavel Kolodov – in 22nd position (26 hits).

In Ak Bars, Kirill is the most hit player by a wide margin. If we take the remaining eight defenders, then they performed a total of 29 power tricks. Kirill has long been known for his tough playing style. Just don’t be confused with cruel. Despite the large number of power moves, Adamchuk has not a single disciplinary penalty this season and only eight two-minute suspensions. The defender, while still playing for “Neftyanik”, often hit his opponents and fought several times. Head coach of Almetyevsk Ilnur Gizatullin admitted that he had not seen a player for a long time, who so competently and cleanly conducts power techniques.

The defender himself says that he cannot call himself a tough player. “This should be done by people who watch hockey from the side. Fans, for example. But I like this style of play. Strength moves help cheer up the team. Good strength and self-confidence, ”says Adamchuk.

More emotionally, the ability of a defender to play power hockey was noted by the coach of “Ak Bars” for working with defenders Pavel Zubov… “It has texture. He hits people so much that even my ribs start to hurt. The most important thing is not to play passively and stick to it. Do not do empty power-ups when you played it, and the opponent was left with the puck, ”Zubov said.

This season, Adamchuk has already noted several spectacular power moves. Here he met the SKA leader Evgeniya Ketova:

Kirill Adamchuk is a dangerous type pic.twitter.com/60J4NIJJmb

– HC Ak Bars (@hcakbars) August 28, 2021

And here, according to the rules, he hits the Vityaz defender Kirill Steklov… “Ak Bars” posted this power in their social networks and signed: “Adamchuk wishes good night.” “Vityaz” was offended by this signature and even planned to send the episode with the forceful reception to the league’s arbitration committee. But the story did not continue.

Publication from Hockey Club “Ak Bars” (@hcakbars)

During the match with CSKA Moscow forward was not lucky to meet with Adamchuk Maxim Sorkin:

Publication from Hockey Club “Ak Bars” (@hcakbars)

IN THE SUMMER ADAMCHUK COULD FIND OUT IN “SALAVAT YULAEV”

Last season Adamchuk spent at Severstal. Ak Bars gave the defender on loan with the option to purchase. Last summer the Kazan club took advantage of this right. The 27-year-old defender showed himself great in the Cherepovets team: he scored 16 (5 + 11) points and became the second defensive scorer at the end of the season. In terms of the number of power moves, he became the leader of the team, and in playing time he lost only Vladislav Provolnev, who then left for the NHL.

Head coach of Severstal Andrey Razin several times noted the fighting qualities of Adamchuk, so it is not surprising that the defender easily fit into the system of the coach, who encourages tough hockey. According to our information, last summer Severstal asked Ak Bars several times not to take Adamchuk away, but Kazan had its own plans for the player.

Initially, Kirill was not seen in the team and was planned to be exchanged or sold to Salavat Yulaev. But the deal fell through due to leaving Albert Yarullin to the “Tractor”. Ak Bars has a deficit of defenders and it would be illogical to refuse Adamchuk in such a situation. As a result, the defender seized the chance and consolidated his position, having played 16 out of 17 matches this season. There are questions about Adamchuk’s performance (only 1 assist), but on the other hand, Kirill has the best utility indicator in the team (+4). For a defensive player, this indicator is much more important than the points scored.

ADAMCHUK DOES BOXING: FOLLOWS UFC AND FITS WELL

Despite the status of a tough player, teammates in Neftyanik and Ak Bars admit that Adamchuk is a very kind and calm person. “Outside the ice, he won’t even hurt a fly. He always speaks very quietly and calmly. But when he goes out on the ice, everything changes. The rivals in the tower were really afraid of him, ”one of Adamchuk’s former partners in“ Neftyanik ”told us.

It is known that Adamchuk is very fond of mixed martial arts. While still playing for “Oilman”, he admitted that he watches almost all UFC tournaments and knows many fighters. Judging by the instagram, Adamchuk himself practices martial arts. Kirill has many publications from boxing training. “Points in the paws, hit for hockey” – this is how Adamchuk signed one of the posts on Instagram, where he practiced boxing punches.

Posted by Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum (@ adamchuk44)

At the same time, Adamchuk has not had a single fight in the KHL for several seasons. But then there are several in the VHL, which show that Cyril really has a set blow.

In the match against “Khimik” Adamchuk had a fight with Viktor Bobrov:

In the game with “Ermak” Kirill knocked out with several blows Dmitry Zharkov: