Shiba Inu Enters Top 11 On CoinGecko, Just Behind Dogecoin | Blockchain24

According to data provided by market analyst website CoinGecko, “DOGE killer” Shiba Inu (SHIB) has climbed to 11th place in the ranking based on cryptocurrency market capitalization. But Dogecoin holds 10th place with twice the rating.

Is Shiba Inu catching up with Dogecoin?

Dogecoin (DOGE) sits right ahead of Shiba Inu (SHIB), ranking 10th. SHIB’s market cap is currently 15 052 846 116 dollars. Dogecoin’s market cap is 29 663 187 862 dollars.



CoinGecko data.

CoinMarketCap data shows a slightly different picture. According to CMC, SHIB is currently ranked 16th with a market cap of $ 12,297,213,384, while Dogecoin is in 10th place with a market cap of $ 29,700,223,903. According to the platform, Shiba Inu is outperforming coins such as Terra (LUNA), Uniswap (UNI), Binance USD (BUSD), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), and Litecoin (LTC).



CoinMarketCap data.

At press time, SHIB is trading at $ 0.00003119, up 14.49% in the past 24 hours.

SHIB is recovering from major correction

This week, after a large-scale correction, Shiba Inu began an upward reversal. The coin’s gain last week was also impressive: it gained more than 300% and then lost about 40%. This has been the largest rollback in token history so far.

The 300 percent rally was initiated by an anonymous crypto whale that first bought six trillion SHIB and then added three other chunks to its position for a total of 276 billion SHIB.

As previously reported, the coin has attracted the attention and investment of other whales both recently in August-September and back in May when it hit a record high of $ 0.0000388.

SHIB is currently trading at $ 0.00003135, down 37.11% from its historic peak in May.

Shiba Inu was recently listed on Coinbase and the community now believes the Robinhood app is gearing up to start trading it as well. Listings on major platforms this year such as eToro and Coinbase have driven the coin’s price higher.