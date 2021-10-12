Slovenia – Russia – 1: 2 in Maribor, Slovenia – Russia – 1: 0 in 2009, Dedic’s goal

On Monday, the Russian national team won an important victory over Slovenia and came out on top in Group H. Before the game, there was a lot of talk about “revenge” and “grief in Maribor”. It was there that 12 years ago Russia flew past the 2010 championship. Then the only goal in the match was scored Zlatko Dedich…

12 years later, in the comments under the last post on Instagram, Russian fans recalled the same ball to the Slovenian footballer. “You ruined my childhood – get an answer”, “I hope you are sad today” – these were the phrases the fans attacked Dedich with. Zlatko was quite calm about this, although he admitted that he had not read everything yet.

– It is clear that the result is good for the Russians, but not for us. It is difficult, but I remain optimistic. The next generation, I hope, will be able to qualify for further competitions.





Comments in Russian under the last post on Instagram saw (laughs)… I have not read everything yet. This is fine. Sometimes one team wins, then the other. We must always think about sports and fair play. It was very important for us to win in 2009 – a historic match. But now the Russian team turned out to be better. You have a very good team, interesting players. As for the comments, I don’t understand everything, haha. I’ll have a better look later. Written Russian is a bit difficult for me. But everyone can express their opinion. It’s not a problem. I have my own way, I don’t pay much attention to other people’s opinions. I respect all fans in the world. We play football for fans and understand their emotions.





I feel good. I could have helped the team, but no: I am 37 now, I gave the national team everything I could while playing at the national level. At the moment, the team has a different generation, different players. They have all the necessary qualities, I hope in the future they will play better and achieve better results.