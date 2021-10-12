Slovenian fans beat Russians after World Cup 2022 qualifying match – 10/12/2021

As fan Roman said, a group of five people left the stadium and walked to the hotel. At the same time, the spectators did not have the colors of the Russian national team.

“In the dark on one of the streets, locals attacked us from behind: they began to knock on the ground and beat us. Everyone got it, but one of our guys was seriously beaten – he was taken to the hospital, where they recorded fractures and multiple bruises. The doctors offered to do the operation today or tomorrow, but he decided to refuse, as there was a flight to Russia. Now he is flying home. Naturally, this did not go unnoticed by the police. They have drawn up the protocol, ”said the Russian fan.

The meeting between the national teams of Russia and Slovenia, which took place on October 11 in Maribor at the Ludski Vrt stadium, ended with a score of 2: 1 in favor of the Russian team. Among the winners, Igor Diveev and Georgy Dzhikia distinguished themselves. Josip Ilicic scored the goal for the hosts.

Valeriy Karpin’s charges lead the qualifying group H with 19 points and are two points ahead of the second-placed Croatian team. Russian footballers secured themselves at least participation in the play-off matches of the 2022 World Cup qualifying round.