Sozin: many say: “Dzyuba bites his elbows.” But Artyom is needed by the Russian national team

Member of the RFU Ethics Committee Andrey Sozin appreciated the game of the Russian national team and spoke about the absence of Artyom Dziuba in the clip of the national team.

“Of course, many have already expressed their opinion on the national team’s performance. Everyone liked her, but most importantly, I liked the result. Yes, now everything is in our hands, but the victory decided nothing – it will decide the whole match in Croatia. But it is important to say something else: now many are talking about the fact that Dziuba bites his elbows. But this team needs Artyom, because with Croatia it needs the strongest. Personal grievances of people are not interesting now, only entering the world championship is interesting.

Safonov, for example, can definitely be called the strongest. His game was not just pleasantly surprised – you just enjoy it. He looked so powerful that now everything is clear with the first number of the national team. The defenders feel more confident with him, so Jikia looked much better – I link these things together.

Plus it is important to note the speedy work. We often say that we lack speed and intensity. But yesterday there was not a single question about the movement and dedication of the players. Such a movement, dedication, a great goalkeeper – with such factors we can easily pass Croatia, “Sozin said in an interview with the correspondent of the Championship, Maxim Pakhomov.